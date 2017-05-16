DAY 2: Zimbabwe and South Africa Border War

Staff Reporter | Chaos has hit the Zimbabwe and South African Beitbridge border as cross border transport operators between the two countries engage in a full scale war.

Reports from the South African side of the border at the gate, indicate that South African transport operators are stopping all cross border transporters known as Malaichas from crossing into Zimbabwe and looting all the wares.

According to sources who are currently at the border the situation is very tense as the South African transporters are armed with guns and all sorts of weapons threatening to kill anyone found inside a Zimbabwean cross border transporter.

Transport operators on the Zimbabwean side have since warned all their customers who want to be ferried across the border to South Africa to hold on to their travel arrangements as the situation is still volatile with South African Police Services failing to control the situation.

The South African transporters are complaining of loss of business as Zimbabwean operators carry passengers and goods all the way from Beitbridge in Zimbabwe into Messina in South Africa and back denying the South African operators the opportunity to transport the traders within their country.

The South Africans are demanding that Zimbabwean operators should ferry the traders from Beitbridge up to the South African border only and that take over from the border to Messina. According to reports, the South Africans are also pressing for the removal of Zimbabwean Government Statutory Instrument 64 which reduced informal cross border between the two countries.

The two Transporters Associations are said to be involved talks since this morning and no solution has yet been reached on the matter.