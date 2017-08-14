DEAD BODY: Mystery As Schoolgirl Hangs Self

Terrence Mawawa, Gutu| A 15 -year-old schoolgirl from Kefasi Village, under Chief Chitsa, hanged herself after complaining about alleged “excessive abuse.”

The girl, who was in form three at Chitsa Government High School, hanged herself on a tree near the Chagonda Homestead – where she stayed.

Shocked villagers said they discovered her lifeless body on Saturday morning.The sad incident has shaken the entire local community.

The villagers told ZimEye.com the orphaned girl complained about rampant abuse a few days days before she died.

“The whole village has been devastated by the girl’ s death. She complained about excessive abuse before committing suicide. We have informed the police at Basera Growth Point and we are waiting for their arrival,” said a local villager.

Kraal head Chapfuta Marufu Chivasa of neighbouring Chivasa Village said: “It is true a form three pupil hanged herself. She had some differences with her guardians and surprisingly she decided to end her life.”

Tatenda Maposa of Girl Child Empowerment of Zimbabwe told ZimEye.com it was sad to note that the girl did not seek advice from professional counsellors.

“The case is very painful and sensitive. We are working very hard to educate children, particularly girls about the importance of seeking advice from professional counsellors,”