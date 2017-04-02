DEAD END: Mugabe’s Warring Factions Take No Prisoners

1

As the warring Zanu PF factions reach a dead end in their fights, President Robert Mugabe will this week preside over two important forums.

The state media reports that the Zanu-PF’s Politburo and Central Committee will meet this week for crunch indabas.

In a statement yesterday, the ruling party’s Secretary for Administration Dr Ignatius Chombo said the Politburo and Central Committee meetings would be on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

“On Wednesday 5th April and Friday 7th April 2017, Zanu-PF will hold its 308th Ordinary Session of the Politburo and 105th Central Committee respectively. Both meetings will be held as usual at the Zanu PF Headquarters and will start at 1000 hours. Members of both organs are urged to be on time to attend these meetings.

“Critical issues pertaining to the Party as well as national development will be discussed. Agendas will be availed on the day of the meeting. His Excellency, the President and First Secretary, RG Mugabe will chair both meetings,” he said.

Among the issues likely to be discussed include the fate of Women’s League Deputy Secretary Eunice Ntombizodwa Moyo and Sarah Mahoka, who were last week expelled pending a Politburo determination.

Zanu-PF Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and party Mashonaland Central chair Dickson Mafios could also to be under the spotlight amid growing calls for them to be removed from their positions.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • mai Chibwe

    wishful thinking. ZANU PF is strategising by splitting into smaller factions which will unite a day after elections to form a huge ZANU PF government with majority vote. Fools go round thinking ZANU PF is disintegrating.

    Meantime, Opposition are being owned by some ZANU PF factions such as Mujuru, Ncube, Biti, Makoni, who are on ZANU PF payroll. The effect does not bear thinking.

    Imagine two days after elections when all ZANU PFs gather and laugh at all fools.