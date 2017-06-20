‘Dead’ Teenager Resurfaces After 30 Days

A teenage girl previously assumed dead, has resurfaced.

Nokwazi Nkomo (17) vanished on May 19 this year and had not been home since.

There was drama when the body of another missing teenager dumped in Bulawayo’s Iminyela suburb, was mistaken for hers.

Her lass’ family had to promptly take DNA tests to establish if the teenager’s body was truly Nokwazi’s.

The father, Mr Thulani Nkomo at the time had insisted that the corpse was hers based on a mark on the left leg.

Nkomo has confirmed to the state media that the teenager whom they feared was dead was now home although they had not asked yet on where she had gone. He said, “She came back. But we are yet to sit down as a family to discuss the issue. Generally we are happy that she is still alive. We haven’t asked her where she has been. We don’t want to scare her away.

“Nokwazi’s family paid $200 to the National University of Science and Technology’s Applied Genetic Testing Centre (AGTC) DNA laboratory.”