DEAD ZRP COP: Chigumba Denies Activists Bail

Staff Reporter | High Court Judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba has denied bail to three Harare based human rights activists who were arrested earlier this month charged with murder of police officer Talkmore Phiri.

The three Darlington “Cde Danso” Madzonga aged 41, Edmore Musvubhi aged 32 and Barnabas Mwanaka aged 35 years will remain in custody until the trial of their case set to resume in the middle of August.

Phiri died last month following skirmishes between police officers and informal sector traders in Harare.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers went on to arrest the three using photographs of demonstrations circulated on social media platforms and charged them with murder as defined in Section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 09:23).

Prosecutors charged that Madzonga, Mwanaka and Musvubhi mobilised themselves on Thursday 29 June 2017 and connived to attack some police officers from the ZRP’s Police Reaction Group, who were on duty escorting some officers from Harare Central Police Station’s Operations Unit.

The police officers from Harare Central Police Station’s Operations Unit were reportedly going to attend a “scene” of malicious damage to property at the Deeds Office in central Harare.

The trio, the ZRP officers claimed, hit the now deceased Phiri with stones and “booted” feet, and the police officer had to be rescued by his workmates who rushed him to Morris Depot, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Denying bail to the trio, the Judge led by the state claimed that the charges against the three are of a serious nature and the court fears that they may flee the country.

Tonderai Bhatasara of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, representing the trio said that they will be lodging an appeal against the bail decline.