Dear President Mnangagwa Arrest Mugabe And Grace Too Now

Ndaba Nhuku | Arresting Mugabe’s children? For what?

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and gang must arrest Mugabe and wife and leave these kids alone. The kids were not public servants and had no access to state funds as did Mnangagwa himself. All ministers’ kids must be arrested because all their parents are corrupt.

Will this madness come to an end? Who will be investigating Mnangagwa and Chiwenga’s well documented corruption? Corruption must be dealt without any favour. Selective justice is no justice at all.

Did Chidhakwa not become a mines minister when Fat Obert Mpofu and Mnangagwa himself had already looted all diamonds?