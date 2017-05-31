“Death Of Moribund Struggle Politics” – Vince Musewe

Nomusa Garikayi | In this life timing is everything! I grew up in the rural areas and it was there I learnt timing is everything and I remember my hardest lesson as if it was yesterday.

The family had worked hard doing the winter-ploughing ferrying well-rotted cattle manure to the field. The good rains came on time, we planted on time and we had the most health field of maize I had ever seen. The good rains continued and the maize crop continue to flourish with dark green leaves and with steams so thick I had to use both my hands wrap round them.

The maize was just beginning to flower when the rains stopped and for the next two weeks the sun baked the land, the heat was so intense that by 10 in the morning the chickens were panting like dogs! The maize crop suffered from the heat and dehydration and their leaves drooped, as if they too were panting.

The rains did return and it rained cats and dogs for two or three days and nights, as if making up for the dry spell. Other crops like rapoko and sorghum able to produce multiple stems recovered; not so with maize, the crop was a complete write-off.

“Timing is everything,” said my late mother. “The rains failed when the maize was flowering and the torrent that came were all to late!”

My brother Vince Musewe says the right things but his timing is hopeless!

“The time for liberation struggle politics is over. As Zimbabweans, I think we have had enough of liberation rhetoric. For far too long we trusted our liberation struggle governments but one thing they have failed and are clearly unable to do, is to bring about economic freedom underpinned by inclusive transformational development,” said Musewe.

He is right, it President Mugabe and his Zanu PF thugs who have dragged the nation into this political and economic mess and they have used their liberation war credentials and rhetoric to justify the establishing and dogged retention of this corrupt and tyrannical de facto one party state. However, it is not President Mugabe, his murderous henchmen or their totalitarian rhetoric that has kept the nation in this hell-hole these last 17 years. It is Morgan Tsvangirai and his corrupt and incompetent opposition band of fools who have done that.

Zimbabwe has had many opportunities to end the Zanu PF dictatorship the best chance being during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. SADC spelt out the raft of democratic reforms the nation needed to implement to dismantle the Zanu PF dictatorship once and once for all. The task of implementing the reforms fall on Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends.

The GNU was initially chalked to last 18 months, it lasted 60 months – five long years. And in all those years MDC failed to get even one democratic reforms implemented. Not one!

Musewe, you, not even you, cannot blame Mugabe and his Zanu PF “liberation rhetoric” for the fact that not even one democratic reform was implemented during the GNU. The blame is with the corrupt and incompetent Morgan Tsvangirai, Tendai Biti, David Coltart, Welshman Ncube and all the other MDC leaders.

In all you many articles I have yet to read of you admitting that MDC leaders sold-out during the GNU. You have been hobnobbing with Tendai Biti, he being the president of the PDP, a political party of who are one of its leaders, and the rest in the opposition camp. Of course, it is your democratic right to hobnob with whoever you wish including corrupt, incompetent and treasonous sell-out as is the case here.

Former US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, described Morgan Tsvangirai as “flawed figure, not readily open to advice, indecisive and with questionable judgment.

“He is an indispensable element for opposition success … but possibly an albatross around their necks once in power.”

The Ambassador was spot on every point except one; Tsvangirai is not just a albatross around the opposition’s neck but the whole nation.

As if failing to implement even one reform during the GNU was not bad enough Tsvangirai and his band of MDC fools went on to contest the 2013 elections against repeated advice not to contest with no reforms in place. Worse still, the same village idiots are now preparing to contest next year’s elections although not even one reform has been implemented still. We know why Tsvangirai and friends are ignoring their own “No reform, no elections!” 2014 party congress resolution.

“The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn’t now do the obvious – withdraw from the elections,” explained David Coltart as to why MDC contested the 2013 elections.

“The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility.”

Zimbabwe has been held back this last 17 years and right now stands at the very edge of the abyss to be dragged over if next year’s elections go ahead. It is not the corrupt and tyrannical Mugabe and his Zanu PF thugs who are to blame for all these things but the corrupt, incompetent and greed Morgan Tsvangirai and the ever-growing army of equally corrupt and incompetent opposition opportunists.

“There surely must be a new dawn and that new dawn requires the death of moribund struggle politics and its archaic ideas and it’s replacement by transformational inclusive politics which creates new developmental states,” said Musewe.

That is a powerful statement designed to impress those in the opposition camp who have all taken the collective decision to contest next year’s election and pretend the problem of Zanu PF rigging the vote has never even existed. Who would ever believe there could be so many ostriches all fluffing their wings but with their heads buried in the sands of stupidity and greed.

If we are going to force Zanu PF to implement the democratic reforms, the pre-requisite for free, fair and credible elections, then we must stop Tsvangirai and company contesting flawed elections and thus giving the continued vote rigging the modicum of credibility! Yes, in the past Mugabe has used his liberation rhetoric to justify his continued corruption and tyrannical rule but that was in the past. The tyrant has since changed his strategy, he is now using the corrupt and incompetent opposition to give credibility to his continued vote rigging by allowing them to win a few seats.

If we want free, fair and credible elections then we must stop the opposition’s madness of contesting flawed elections. Musewe can harp on all day and night about Mugabe’s liberation rhetoric it is nothing more than a torrent of rain to a wilted maize crop. Timing is everything, my brother!