Kenya’s main opposition alliance demanded that the electoral authority declare its candidate, Raila Odinga, president after it obtained data from people it didn’t identify that showed he won more votes than incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta in Tuesday’s elections.

“We demand that the IEBC chairman announce the presidential results forthwith and declare the right honorable Raila Amolo Odinga president,” Mudavadi said.

— With assistance by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura