Defence Forces Take Over, Army barracks Renamed.

Staff Reporter| At a time that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces are taking control of the country demanding for the return of the country to its liberation war values, Minister of Defence Sydney Sekeramayi has issued a government instrument renaming most of the country’s barracks.

The instrument changes the names of the barracks into names of fallen heroes of the liberation struggle.

Minister Sekeramayi made the announcement through Statutory Instrument 138 of 2017 published in the Government Gazette on Friday.

The country’s biggest Barack the King George VI Barracks and Air Force Headquarters is now known as the Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks.

Brady Barracks in Bulawayo is now called King Mzilikazi Barracks.

Cranborne cantonment and old Cranborne cantonment are now known as Charles Gumbo and Kaguvi Barracks respectively.

Karuyana Barracks has changed to Chitekedza Barracks and 3 Brigade has been renamed as Herbert Chitepo Barracks.

Chipinga cantonment is now known as William Ndangana Barracks while 4 Brigade Barracks has changed to Gava Musungwa Zvinavashe Barracks.

Second Battalion has changed to Masvingo Barracks and Gutu Barracks is now referred to as Chinomukutu Barracks.

Andrew Louw School is now called Sengwe Barracks while Stamford Dzivarasekwa has been renamed Dzivarasekwa Barracks. Inkomo Camp has changed to Inkomo Barracks and Llewellin Barracks is now called Lookout Masuku Barracks.

The Zimbabwe Military Academy in Gweru has been renamed Solomon Mujuru Barracks, while the Umtali cantonment is now known as the Charles Dauramanzi Barracks.

Inkomo Camp (Mounted regiment) is now called Amoth Norbert Chingombe Barracks and Battalion Battle School Headquarters and Battalion Battle Training Area are now called the Rekayi Tangwena Barracks.

Flyde Air Force Base is now called Jason Ziyapapa Moyo Air Force Base while the Royal Rhodesian Thornhill Air Force Base has changed to Josiah Tungamirai Air Force Base.

The changes were made in line with Section 89 of the Defence Act (Chapter: 02).