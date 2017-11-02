Dembare Coach Optimistic Despite Ngezi Platinum Defeat

By Terrence Mawawa| Dynamos head coach Lloyd Mutasa has remained confident of winning the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Title despite a disappointing loss of form.

Dembare are struggling to find the winning formula and their fans their ever demanding fans are already calling for Mutasa’ s dismissal with four games remaining.

Dembare lost 0-2 to Ngezi Platinum FC at Baobab Stadium last weekend.

Dynamos are on third position with 58 points from 30 games.

Ngezi Platinum shot to the summit of the Premier Soccer League Table following the famous victory over premiership giants Dynamos.

Mutasa said the Glamour Boys had a realistic chance of winning the title despite the lean spell.

“These things do happen in football and we are confident of winning the league title.

The race is still wide open because we are only two points behind both Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum,” said Mutasa.

Last Saturday, angry Dembare fans caused havoc at Baobab Stadium as they failed to stomach the embarrassing loss.

Mutasa is under pressure from the restive Dembare supporters who want him to field talented player Denver Mukamba despite his chequered disciplinary record.

However the soft spoken gaffer would not comment on Mukamba’ s disciplinary problems.

“Every institution has its ethics so if one does not above by the laid down expectations, disciplinary measures will be taken,” he said.