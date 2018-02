Terrence Mawawa | Hundreds of avid Dynamos FC fans were forced to return home after failing to access cash to pay for the club’ s friendly encounters at Rufaro Stadium today.

” Dynamos regrets to announce that there will be no Ecocash services and swiping for their

much publicized weekend friendlies set for Sunday,” the club announced on various platforms yesterday.

Dynamos played two friendly matches against Army side Buffaloes and little known Mushowani FC at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.