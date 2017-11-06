Dembare Keep Title Hopes Alive

Terrence Mawawa | Popular Harare Giants Dynamos FC kept their title hopes alive with a hard fought 1-0 victory over Chapungu FC.

The Glamour Boys who suffered a shock 0-2 defeat to Ngezi Platinum finally got back on track following a series of disappointing results.

The victory means the race for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Title will go to the wire.

Dembare head coach Lloyd Mutasa has maintained the race is still open.

Hwangwe FC floating in the murky waters of relegation maintained their hopes of survival alive with an emphatic 3-0 win over inconsistent Bulawayo Giants Highlanders.

Runaway log leaders Ngezi Platinum edged Bantu Rovers 1-0 while Triangle FC dismissed the Sunshine City Boys, Harare City 2-1.

Results:

Triangle 2-1 Harare city

Hwange 3-0 Highlanders

Bantu Rovers 0-1 Ngezi platinum

Dynamos 1-0 Chapungu