Dendera Musician Sulu Arrested

Dendera musician Sulumani Chimbetu was yesterday served with a warrant of arrest outside the Harare Magistrates’ Court shortly after he had filed an application for discharge in a matter where he is accused of defaulting on a $800 monthly maintenance payment for his two minor children.

Chimbetu is being sued by former wife, Marygold Rutendo Mutemasango for defaulting on his May instalment barely two weeks after paying arrears for the previous month.

He is expected back in court today over the latest arrest while his application for discharge will be heard on June 28 this year.

In his application for discharge, Chimbetu argued that his persistent arrests were just meant to embarrass him.

The artiste was on December 19 last year ordered to pay $800 every month as maintenance fees towards the upkeep of his two minor children with the first instalment due on December 31.

The civil court ordered him to deposit the money into Mutemasango’s bank account.

In March this year, Chimbetu brushed with the law after accumulating two months’ maintenance arrears, resulting in another warrant of arrest.

However, the matter was withdrawn after plea when Chimbetu settled the debt.

Devoted Gwashavanhu-Nyagano prosecuted for the State.- Newsday