Dep Mayor Dies One Month After Being Released From Prison

Kwekwe deputy mayor Aaron Sithole (MDC-T) has died, hardly a month after he was released from prison on bail.

Sithole died in Harare yesterday morning at a private hospital, after his health deteriorated while he was held at Hwahwa Prison in Gweru for nearly a month.

Close friend and fellow councillor, Janet Ticharunga confirmed his death.

“This sad news has left our hearts shattered. He was a sober and calm gentleman, who was unwavering in the face of dictatorship,” she said.

Sithole was slapped with a two-year jail term in January by Kwekwe provincial magistrate Ngoni Nduna, after being found guilty of engaging in violence during a demonstration against President Robert Mugabe’s regime.

He denied the charges and instead told the court that he was suffering from hypertension and was not in any shape to engage in demonstrations or throw stones at the police as alleged.

Sithole was, however, jailed together with MDC-T activist Tendai Virimayi and councillor Weston Masiya, who is also battling for life in hospital following his release on appeal.

The two councillors complained of having been exposed to harsh cold weather and poor food during their incarceration, which affected their health.

Kwekwe mayor Matenda Madzoke said his deputy was a sober and hardworking councillor, who was irreplaceable.

“We have lost a man who was driven by the interest of the people of Kwekwe. I worked well with him despite the fact that he was from MDC-T and I am from Zanu PF. It will be very difficult to replace him,” he said.-Newsday