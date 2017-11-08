Deputy Speaker “Fired” Over Mnangagwa Links

3

By Staff Reporter |Deputy speaker of parliament, Marbel Chinomona’s is under fire for associating with the fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chinomona was sacrificed by the Zanu PF Mashonaland East province on Tuesday during an emergency meeting they held to purge all Mnangagwa allies.

The meeting also recommended that former deputy Local government minister, Joel Biggie Matiza, and 12 members be fired.

In Mashonaland West Zanu PF Politburo member and former Public service minister Prisca Mupfumira and Zvimba West National Assembly member Ziyambi Ziyambi suffered the same fate.

 

  • MOMBE NEVAKADZI VEDU

    Yaah sure, that big ass fat Shona Gukurahundi tribalist must just go. She has been banning the use of Sindebele in Parliament; and instead promoting the use of the Shona Gukurahundi language. She knows nothing about the Constitution – she should fcuk off!!

  • Mzexmani

    Kkkjkjkkkk this is a joke of the year for zanu pf let them fire everyone then come 2018 kkkkkikkkk

  • Mzexmani

    Gukurahundi ghost is hanging over their heads kkkkkkk 20.000 people killed by zanu pf