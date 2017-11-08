Deputy Speaker “Fired” Over Mnangagwa Links

By Staff Reporter |Deputy speaker of parliament, Marbel Chinomona’s is under fire for associating with the fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chinomona was sacrificed by the Zanu PF Mashonaland East province on Tuesday during an emergency meeting they held to purge all Mnangagwa allies.

The meeting also recommended that former deputy Local government minister, Joel Biggie Matiza, and 12 members be fired.

In Mashonaland West Zanu PF Politburo member and former Public service minister Prisca Mupfumira and Zvimba West National Assembly member Ziyambi Ziyambi suffered the same fate.