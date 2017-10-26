Despacito Now The World’s Most-Viewed Song Video Greater Than Bob Marley, Michael Jackson’s On Youtube

With over 4,1 bn views in less than nine months, Despacito has hit the ceiling becoming the most viewed song video ever in Youtube history.

The stats also mean the song is now better than any of the late Bob Marley’s songs. In the same vein, none of Michael Jackson’s tracks reach this new level.

The hit single Despacito, from Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, has surpassed the record for Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s See You Again.

When the song whose title means “slowly” in English initially went to number one in May, it was the first Spanish-language song to reach that position since Macarena did in 1996, writes the British Guardian newspaper.