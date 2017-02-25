Desperate Govt Begs Striking Doctors

Government is engaging striking junior and senior doctors at public hospitals, with resolution on their grievances likely to be reached soon.

The state media reports that Government officials and Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association representatives met in Harare last week and found common ground on post-internship job security and on-call allowances, while the doctors’ proposal to import personal vehicles duty-free is being considered.

These three issues were at the centre of the job action which saw patients being turned away from referral hospitals in different parts of the country over the last two weeks.

Last week, Government merged some departments and roped in doctors from the uniformed forces to minimise the strike’s impact.

Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa told the National Assembly last Wednesday that Cabinet had deliberated on the matter, and a resolution was expected soon.

VP Mnangagwa said, “Discussions are ongoing with those workers who are on strike. They have grievances, which they would want Government to address.

“(On Tuesday), we were in Cabinet, and we heard their grievances and some of them have been attended to, but others are still outstanding. They are still coming up with a solution.”

ZHDA president Dr Edgar Munatsi is optimistic that the strike will be called off soon.

“The negotiations are still ongoing and we are making headway. We had three grievances — the first one was on post-internship and that one was answered satisfactorily.

‘‘On the issue of on-call allowances, there were indications that we are making headway and agreeing.

“We are still waiting for communication from the Government on the third one, which is duty exemption. As soon as we get communication from the Government, we will chart the way forward.” – State Media