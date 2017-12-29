ARMY COUP-FACE OF EVIL RETURNS : CIO Uses Mnangagwa’s Name To Grab Farm Again

4

By Paul Nyathi | President Mnangagwa’s reputation hangs in the balance after a notorious CIO agent Rodney Mashingaidze has renewed his bid to take over the hotly disputed Maleme Ranch in Matobo Matabeleland South.

Mashingaidze who lost his bid to take over the farm two years ago after being blocked by former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko when villagers from the area hotly resisted him from taking over the farm, wants to settle at the farm in order to contest the Matobo North Constituency House of Assembly seat.

Villagers refused to let Mashingaidze grab the farm from white owner Peter Cunningham who is a third generation of the Cunningham family that settled at the farm over a century ago.

The villagers refused to be separated from Cunningham claiming that he was helping them with income generating projects at the farm that sustained them and he also trained them in various farming and survival skills.

Former Vice President Mphoko also ordered Mashingaidze to leave Maleme Ranch as it houses key State institutions, Big Cave Camp and Ebenezer Agricultural Training Centre.

In their bid to rescue their land the Villagers in the area have written a letter to Lands minister Perrance Shiri, seeking his intervention to stop Mashingaidze’s renewed take over of the property.

“It has come to our attention that Mashingaidze has been telling people that he is planning to come and retake operations of Maleme and Ebenezer,” the villagers’ letter read in part.

“This has been reported over the last two weeks with recent reports that he has been trying to mobilise village heads from the homestead area where he has been paying them monies to support him in his move to grab the farm.”

Sources close to Mashingaidze told ZimEye.com that the state security operative is very close to Vice President Kembo Mohadi and is making his latest move on the farm with his backing.

It is also on record that Mashingaidze is earmarking the Matopo North Constituency which makes him more desperate to grab the farm.

Dismissing Mashingaidze’s first land grab attempt Mphoko ordered Masjingaidze who is believed to be Mashonaland West to go and seek land and a constituency in his home area and not bother the people of Matobo.

Mashingaidze has operated as a CIO agent in Matabeleland South for about two decades.

  • mai Chibwe

    This government has no capacity to insist on LAW or ORDER.
    As long as the process for farm occupation is too random to be descried, then Mnangagwa, Chiwenga, and Mohadi are busy restoring Mugabe’s legacy.

  • eliasha

    Perence Shiri bata imwe mbavha iyo

  • Everfaithful

    Yes,and this is what we have been telling gullible zimbos who are hallucinating that we should give the new government some time,time for what?These are people with an agenda,never to allow a free Zimbabwe where there is law and order.Now,what’s the difference between the present and the past ?The junta will always find it difficult to settle issues in a civil manner.By waiting we are just letting ourselves sink in an abyss. They needed to be dealt with from that start!!

  • mai Chibwe

    I think it was right to celebrate the departure of Mugabe but not the manner he left.

    It was never right to celebrate the arrival of Mnangagwa. It was a boy’s mum celebrating the boy’s bride who is older than her and way past child bearing age when she is actually looking for grand children. It was never going to happen.

    Mnangagwa and his government will have to use a lot more violence than Mugabe ever had to use, simply because they have nothing tangible to offer the public.

    Mugabe had charisma in his young age. He was articulate and could confuse. He could instill fear to many and love to a few. His first wife could endear herself to those in need of a hero. Occasionally he could generate respect by Zimbos who think education is the mother of success.

    Mnangagwa can only instill fear and suspicion, nothing positive. We all know that his success is at the mercy of foreign money which comes at a price to plunder local resources. We know his character as a mass murderer and psychopath. We have no history of him initiating any positive national outcomes. The only funny thing he ever deed was to have THE BOSS printed on a mug which he owned.

    Command Agriculture is conceptually an epicenter of foolishness.

    His wife visiting prisons that he was in charge of and allowed to run down, and her pretending she is human to prisoners, is a sick joke.

    His wife visiting hospitals that Mnangagwa helped to totally run down through looting by people he could have had arrested as Minister of Justice, and her pretending she has empathy with the sick is itself totally unacceptable. She was even blaming nurses who kept working even when they were not paid.

    Mnangagwa pretending he is going after corruption by arresting 5 people in 5 weeks while he has a long list in his pocket would be funny if it was not too pathetic to describe.

    The appointing of the likes of Mphofu as ministers of police is like asking a large crocodile to look after your sheep while you are on holiday.

    The whole Mnangagwa family is totally sick in the heads, but they correctly think we are all idiots.