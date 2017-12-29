ARMY COUP-FACE OF EVIL RETURNS : CIO Uses Mnangagwa’s Name To Grab Farm Again

By Paul Nyathi | President Mnangagwa’s reputation hangs in the balance after a notorious CIO agent Rodney Mashingaidze has renewed his bid to take over the hotly disputed Maleme Ranch in Matobo Matabeleland South.

Mashingaidze who lost his bid to take over the farm two years ago after being blocked by former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko when villagers from the area hotly resisted him from taking over the farm, wants to settle at the farm in order to contest the Matobo North Constituency House of Assembly seat.

Villagers refused to let Mashingaidze grab the farm from white owner Peter Cunningham who is a third generation of the Cunningham family that settled at the farm over a century ago.

The villagers refused to be separated from Cunningham claiming that he was helping them with income generating projects at the farm that sustained them and he also trained them in various farming and survival skills.

Former Vice President Mphoko also ordered Mashingaidze to leave Maleme Ranch as it houses key State institutions, Big Cave Camp and Ebenezer Agricultural Training Centre.

In their bid to rescue their land the Villagers in the area have written a letter to Lands minister Perrance Shiri, seeking his intervention to stop Mashingaidze’s renewed take over of the property.

“It has come to our attention that Mashingaidze has been telling people that he is planning to come and retake operations of Maleme and Ebenezer,” the villagers’ letter read in part.

“This has been reported over the last two weeks with recent reports that he has been trying to mobilise village heads from the homestead area where he has been paying them monies to support him in his move to grab the farm.”

Sources close to Mashingaidze told ZimEye.com that the state security operative is very close to Vice President Kembo Mohadi and is making his latest move on the farm with his backing.

It is also on record that Mashingaidze is earmarking the Matopo North Constituency which makes him more desperate to grab the farm.

Dismissing Mashingaidze’s first land grab attempt Mphoko ordered Masjingaidze who is believed to be Mashonaland West to go and seek land and a constituency in his home area and not bother the people of Matobo.

Mashingaidze has operated as a CIO agent in Matabeleland South for about two decades.