Dialysis Unit For Gwanda Hospital

By Paul Nyathi

Gwanda Provincial Hospital has announced plans to open a dialysis unit next month after receiving state of the art equipment from the Ministry of Health and Child Care last year.

The development is expected to bring relief to patients with kidney ailments in Matabeleland South Province who had to travel to Bulawayo for treatment.

The hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr Pugie Chimberengwa said about $10 000 has been injected to refurbish one of its buildings that will house the dialysis unit, while equipment received from government include a dialysis plant, two monitors and two beds .

“The hospital will make the cost for dialysis affordable to patients as each session will not exceed $100,” revealed Dr Chimberengwa.

The Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr David Parienyatwa said the decentralisation of dialysis centres will help decongest central hospitals like Mpilo where patients from the Matabeleland region are currently receiving treatment.

Gwanda Provincial Hospital has already trained competent staff to use the dialysis unit, with two more nurses having been sent to Parirenyatwa Hospital for renal dialysis training.

Apart from the dialysis unit, the hospital is working on establishing an intensive care unit.

Source zbc news