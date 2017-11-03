Diamond Man Hit By Thugs Duped $17,000

A prominent Mutare dealer lost $17 000 to four illegal diamond panners who lured him to the Chiadzwa diamond fields on the pretext of selling him some precious gems but later robbed him in broad daylight.

Two of the suspects were recently arraigned before courts on robbery charges while detectives have since launched a manhunt to track down the remaining fugitive suspects and recover the stolen money. Trymore Makuwaza (30) of Mutemeri Village in Honde Valley and Tonderai Gwama (21) of Village 13 Mufusire in Macheke appeared before Mr Innocent Bepura on robbery charges.

They were asked not to plead and were remanded in custody to November 9. Mr Fletcher Karombe prosecuted while Mr Tendai Nenzou of Chibaya and Partners Legal Practitioners represented the suspects. Allegations are that the complainant, Believe Ranguna (29) who resides at House Number 7 Acacia Palmerstone in Mutare, received a phone call on October 9 from Makuwaza at around 2pm.

The suspect asked the complainant to meet him at Mashukashuka Business Centre in Marange and the complainant agreed to meet the accused person since they were friends. The complainant drove his car, a Toyota Hilux (ADR 2417) to the business centre. He had $17 000 which was placed in the driver’s seat arm rest and a CZ Pistol which was between the gear lever and the driver’s seat.

After three hours at around 5pm, the complainant arrived at Mashukashuka Business Centre where he met the four suspects who were waiting for him by the roadside. Makuwaza occupied the front passenger’s seat while the other three suspects got in the back. Makuwaza then directed the complainant to drive away from the business centre so that they could discuss the business at hand. They drove for about 100 metres from the business centre.

At that point Makuwaza instructed his accomplices who were armed with knives to tie the complainant. They grabbed the complainant and tied his hands to the front seat with a rope threatening to stab him. Makuwaza opened the arm rest lid and took $17 000. The robbers also took two Nokia cell phones which were on the dashboard. The suspects fled from the scene leaving the complainant tied to the seat. However, the complainant managed to untie himself after a few minutes.

He fired two shots but the suspects kept on fleeing. Ranguna then rushed to the business centre and told the villagers that he had been robbed by the suspects. The villagers gave chase and managed to apprehend Gwama near Chingombe Business Centre. The matter was reported at ZRP Marange. Detectives are yet to apprehend Brian Gwama (25) and Gift Sanganisa (25). Of the stolen $17 000 only $3 040 was recovered from Makuwaza upon his arrest.- state media