Diasporan Crushed By Moving Train After Drinking Binge

An injiva from Tsholotsho died after he was run over by a train during a drinking binge with friends in Sawmills, Matabeleland North.

 Nkululeko Moyo (36) of Njibalala Line in Sipepa area died a few days after he had arrived home from South Africa to spend the festive holiday with his family.

Moyo was with his two friends, Mr Nkululeko Nyathi (37) of Rita Phiri’s homestead and Goodwill Sibanda (36) of Magwaza Line, Sawmills when the incident occurred on December 24.

The three, who were on a drinking spree, were moving around at night in Sibanda’s vehicle and upon arrival at Sawmills Business Centre, they decided to stop there for more drinks.
At around 2AM, the now deceased told his friends that he was going somewhere and he would return shortly.

After about an hour, his friends looked around for him and when they couldn’t find him, they decided to go home and retired to bed assuming that Moyo would find his way back home.
Moyo’s head, among other body parts, was crushed, indicating that he was run-over by a train.

It is suspected that he had been hit by the passenger train that had gone past the railway line during the night.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm we received a report of sudden death of a man who was run over by a train.
“We warn members of the public to be always careful when near railway lines. People should never play near the rail line, in fact never drink beer near those areas lest they get drunk and do not hear an approaching train,” she said.

Moyo’s body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for post mortem. – state media

  • mai Chibwe

    “It is suspected that he had been hit by the passenger train that had gone past the railway line during the night.”

    A passenger train cannot go PAST a railway line else there would be a derailment. The whole point of the line is that the train goes ON and ALONG it, unless I missed something. My uncle used to would for NRZ and I am sure I am right on this one.

  • Cde Chaurura

    Yes you are very right Chibwe. Your gramatical skills are excellent! I wonder why you sometimes pretend not to be bothered by grammar. 😉

  • mai Chibwe

    You only corrected me on TENSE not GRAMMAR. Its TENSE that you pointed out my weakness. I did promise to try to improve as long as you and others keep correcting.

  • Cde Chaurura

    Kkkkkkkk I see.

  • mai Chibwe

    I was not even aware anyone read what I write. You made me self-conscious now, but in a nice way. You did not call me an idiot or a whore, which is why I knew you were a cut above. Zimbos have to put extreme effort to avoid those two words. You seemed not to have any capacity to use them, thus showing a rate trait.

    I use the word CRETIN a lot to describe ZANU PF operatives. Its only because I cannot think of a more apt description.