Diasporans Attacked For Sabotaging Mugabe

By Staff Reporter | A Zanu PF legislator has accused Zimbabweans in London of causing cash shortages in the country through buying Bond notes at a discount at Gatwick airport, sabotaging President Robert Mugabe’s leadership

David Chapfika who represents Mutoko South, told a public meeting in Harare that the same was going to continue even if the country adopts a local currency.

“Even if we are to adopt the South African Rand somebody will go with it at Victoria Fall international airport, at Oliver Tambo international airport and even at Gatwick international airport and say Zimbabweans are using Rands give currency and I will give you the Rand at a discount and that is what is happening with the Bond notes,” he said.

Chapfika who once served as a deputy Finance minister in the President Robert Mugabe administration, said market distortions were killing the economy.

“It is being taken across and it is being discounted, the US dollar is being paid at a premium and any other currency could be subjected to that,” he claimed.

Zimbabwe is facing a serious cash shortage which started two years ago.

People since then have been sleeping in bank queues to access their meager servings.

Economists say the current cash shortages would be cured by reviving the two decades long economic decay.