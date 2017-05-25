Diasporans To Celebrate Africa Day : South Africa

Dear All

Invitation to Africa Day Celebrations

The African Diaspora Forum (ADF) in partnership with the Gauteng Provincial Government, Carnival Company and Channel Africa invite members of the Media and the broader community to the Africa Day Carnival and Festival in Johannesburg on Saturday 27th May 2017 at 09:00 am.

The activities of Africa Day are as detailed in the attached program.

This carnival is the main event of our Africa Week celebrations, which began on 20th May 2017 and has pulled together thousands of South African citizens and the African Diaspora community in South Africa to celebrate the vision of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) founders, who argued for a united and prosperous Africa for all.

The carnival will feature a 6,5 kilometre parade across Yeoville, Berea and Hillbrow and the festival at the Barnato High School in Berea from 9:00 am onwards, together with music, entertainment and food.

The event will be graced by the Premier of Gauteng, the Deputy Minister of Arts and Culture, different Ambassadors and Consul Generals as well as representatives of African Community leaders living in South Africa and Human Rights activists.

The theme of this year is ‘Better Africa for All”

For more information, please contact:

Johnson Emeka at 072 172 7393 or by calling our office landlines +2711 487 1430 / +2710 595 2312 or email africandiasporaforum@gmail.com