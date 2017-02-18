Dineo Floods Savage Matabeleland South

Staff Reporter | Heavy rains from Cyclone Dineo which pounded much of Matabeleland South yesterday have left several places marooned and dams destroyed.

Reports being received by ZimEye.com from correspondents in Matabeleland South are that much of the province is now not accessible as all major rivers throughout the province are flooded.

The provincial capital town Gwanda was first to be isolated as all roads leading into the town except the Beitbridge Bulawayo highway went into floods and people can not get into the town from neighboring Gwanda North, Gwanda South and Insiza districts. By late last night even the Beitbridge highway was at the risk of closing up as waters in Umzingwane River were rising to just a few centres below the bridge.

In Filabusi districts reports are that a dam at Wanezi gave in last night and several people in the area have been evacuated and some homesteads within the area have been swept away by the floods.

The Limpopo, Shashi and Tuli Rivers in Gwanda South are reported to be reaching levels that villagers have never seen before. The villagers claim that the water levels are already higher than those seen in the notorious Cyclone Eline of the year 2000.

In Mangwe and Bulilima Districts there are reports that several dams in the area have either collapsed or on the verge of collapsing with the Civil Protection Unit busy evacuating villagers in low lying areas in fear of the risks involved if the dams give in. Thekwane River in Bulilima burst its banks by sunset yesterday as the rains continued to pounce the area.

No deaths or drownings have been reported yet as the police and the CPU remain on high alert and controlling people from trying to get to the flooded rivers and dams.

The rains are expected to continue until Monday. ZimEye.com correspondents in the areas are keeping watch of the situation and updates will be made available as events happen.