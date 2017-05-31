DIPLOMATIC HUMILIATION: Mphoko Caught Snoozing During Russia Press Briefer

0

Vice-president Phelekezela Mphoko has been caught dozing off during a press conference in St Petersburg, Russia.

Mphoko is in Russia for the 21st St Petersburg International Economic Forum where Zimbabwe is expected to strengthen economic and investment ties with the country.

Mphoko was accompanied by his wife Laurinda and the Minister of State in the Office of the Vice President Tabetha Kanengoni-Malinga.

 Based on the picture published by the Chronicle today (Wednesday), Mphoko seems to be fast asleep as Industry and Commerce Minister Mike Bimha is addressing journalists.

