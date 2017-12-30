DIRTY WATER BREAKTHROUGH- Mangudya Steps In

By Paul Nyathi| Harare Mayor, Councillor Benard Manyenyeni has revealed that Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Dr John Mangudya has released half the foreign currency needed by the City of Harare to purchase water purification chemicals.

“It is not a bad way to end the year when the Reserve Bank Governor phones to say that 2 days ago he released FOREX payments to two of the suppliers of water treatment chemicals for the City,” said mayor Manyenyeni in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

According to the mayor, Mangudya indicated that he was going to release the balance of the money as a matter of urgency to sort the dire water situation in the capital.

The governor made the commitment after initially promising to release the foreign currency in small amounts every week to which the mayor objected.

“He promised to avail a fixed amount a week for this critical need. I indicated that it was less than half of our needs. He then agreed to fund our full FOREX requirements for water treatment,” said Manyenyeni.

The City of Harare is involved in a critical water situation where visibly dirty and sewage contaminated water is being pumped to the residents.

Interviewed by journalists on Friday after a public dialogue on the City’s service delivery capacity, the Mayor battled to convince the city residents on the quality of the water encouraging residents to use the water with caution.

The mayor however feels hard done by his council executive staff who are not coming on board in prioritising finding solutions to the water problem.

“I did indicate to my Acting Town Clerk that in crisis situations like these we hold meetings 24/7. I am reminded of the former Town Clerk Dr Mahachi who refused to join me for a flood crisis in Warren Park suburb 3 years ago . The remark: “Mayor don’t call us for these things over weekends. You won’t get anyone – we will be at our farms!” Said Manyenyeni.

