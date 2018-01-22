Disgruntled Grace Mugabe Allies Join Mujuru

By Langton Ncube|More than 80 members of the Zanu PF’s G-40 faction in Chiredzi are reported to have joined the Joice Mujuru’s National People’s Party (NPP).

Jeffrayson Chitando, the NPP spokesperson, confirmed the development to NewsDay.

“Those that joined Mujuru’s party are former Chiredzi South district political commissar, Taurai Mativenga, Chiredzi North women’s league chairperson, Shuvai Chirunga and Chiredzi West Ward 8 commissar, Ketsia Beni.

One of the defectors, Mativenga said he decided to join NPP after he was labelled a G40 sympathiser and attacked by Zanu PF supporters at an inter-district meeting at Chitsanga Hall last month.

He also said he was informed he was ineligible to contest as a councillor in Ward 7 because of his alleged G40 ties.

Contacted for comment, Zanu PF Masvingo provincial spokesperson, Ronald Ndava dismissed Mativenga’s claims and said no one has been victimised. He also said that people are joining Zanu PF instead.

  • Khalabemgeza

    Only fools will join ZANU PF , how can a normal person join ZANU PF at its dying stage ? Come July ZANU PF will die forever . Mnangagwa have no qualities to lead , he is not the really face to represent highly educated Zimbabweans .

  • Doctor Future

    Cde Ndava it is important to deal with the issue at grassroot level. Investigate, assure, ensure (capture) and persuade. Every vote counts. Arrogance does not have space in modern politics

  • Vangodza

    Thats your minority opinion. its fine. thats democracy

  • Vangodza

    0 + 0 = 0. dololo