Dismiss Wadyajena, Fumes Zhuwao

Terrence Mawawa, Mutare | President Mugabe’s nephew and Youth Development, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Minister, Patrick Zhuwao has called for the immediate dismissal of controversial MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena.

Wadyajena is the chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Youth and Indigenisation.

Addressing party youths in Mutare last week, Zhuwao blasted Wadyajena for pursuing a successionist agenda. Zhuwao, believed to be a strong member of the G-40 Camp, had no kind words for Wadyajena, a member of the Team Lacoste Faction.

Zhuwao trashed the Wadyajena led committee’ s findings on the Funds allocated under the Youth Empowerment initiative.

He accused Wadyajena of causing discord in the ruling party and urged party leaders to expel him.

“The committee is useless. [It] has dismally failed to address the concerns of the youths. I liken the committee to Traditional Healers on a witch hunting exercise. If you have nothing to offer to the youths then you will be fired (sic) from the party,” fumed Zhuwao.

He added: “These people are moving around the districts intimidating party youths. We will not tolerate that.”

Manicaland Provincial Youth Chairperson, Mubuso Chinguno concurred with Zhuwao and described Wadyajena as an opposition agent.

“Wadyajena is behaving like an opposition agent. We can no longer tolerate his conduct.As such we are fed up with his behavior. He is causing all sorts of problems in the party,” said Chinguno.

However party sources revealed, Zhuwao was desperate to conceal shady deals in which G-40 members including Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere looted millions of state funds.