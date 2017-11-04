DISTURBING KOMBI ACCIDENT: 12 Zimbabweans Killed In South Africa

12 Zimbabweans are feared to have been killed in a kombi accident in South Africa.

The sudden mishap which saw three of the victims being burnt beyond recognition, happened on the way to Polokwane.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe was quoted saying that 11 “suspected” Zimbabweans died on the spot while one later died at Polokwane hospital after a Polokwane-bound kombi they were travelling in collided with a truck going the opposite direction and caught fire near Botlokwa village.

The exact location is along the N1 North highway.

“Twelve people were killed in a culpable homicide case which occurred along the N1 North near Botlokwa village,” said Lt Ngoepe.

Ngoepe continued saying “the driver of the kombi hit a stray donkey resulting in him losing control of the vehicle and it subsequently collided with a truck which was travelling from Polokwane to Makhado. One of the victims later died this morning (yesterday) while admitted to Polokwane Provincial Hospital.

He added saying they were still conducting forensic investigations to determine the identities of the victims. – state media