DISTURBING PICTURE: Form 2 Pupil Kills Self In Hostel

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Pupils and staff members at Silveira Mission High school in Bikita District, Masvingo were shocked to the core when they discovered the body of a form two pupil who allegedly committed suicide in a hostel.

The pupil was found hanging by his tie on a beam on the roof.

He allegedly climbed on one of the beds in the hostel and hanged himself.

Currently the circumstances behind the suicide are unclear but police with the cooperation of the pupils and staff have begun investigations into the matter.

Sources at the school however said that the teenager was a victim of bullying.

There was a lot of hysteria and pandemonium from the pupils and senior students when the body was found such that the staff members battled to contain the ensuing melee.

The friends of the 14 year old boy are believed to have suffered an emotional breakdown after seeing his lifeless body.

No official statement has been released by the police or the school.