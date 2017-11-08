Disturbing Pictures Of Suspected Mnangagwa Youths Brutally Assaulted Surface

Disturbing pictures of youths aligned to former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa being brutally assaulted in Harare have emerged.

Some of those images show two victims in a gruesome state with bloodied faces shockingly marred beyond recognition while at the back of a ZRP truck after having been assaulted by suspected youths aligned to First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Following those pictures, a message circulated on Wednesday saying: “Please Avoid Rotten Row and Upper Belvedere places if you are driving, ZANU Youths are smashing windscreens. Several arrested.”

ZimEye is monitoring the situation and will publish the updates as events unravel. – this is a developing story –