Do You Remember Zimbabwe’s John Grootboom?

JOHN GROOTBOOM

(Written 1973 by Gwenda Newton)

What do we know of this man, John Grootboom? We do know that he ﬁrst came to Rhodesia as a wagon driver for the Rev. C, D. Helm, and lived at Hope Fountain for a good number of years. His tribe is uncertain, as he has been described by various authors as a Fingo, Zulu, Msutu, Xhosa and Tembu. What is certain is that all who knew him attributed him with intelligence, great courage, and the ability to extract himself, and any companions from highly dangerous situations. It followed that this was the man who was given the unenviable task of acting as intermediary on two occasions, when the course of Rhodesian history was in the balance. In appearance he was powerfully built, very black, with a high intelligent forehead, and broad nose. He would shave his beard, and wear his hair in a dhlo-dhlo, or plaited ring, when he wanted to move freely among the Matabele to glean information. Besides his own language he could speak English, Ndehele, and a little Dutch. The ﬁrst time he acted as an intermediary was on 7th November, 1893, when along with two other “colonial boys”, he volunteered to take a letter of amnesty written by Dr. Jameson to Lobengula. Lobengula was on the run, after Bulawayo had been taken, and was believed to be about 30 miles north of Bulawayo near Shiloh. Grootboom and his two companions were at that time serving with Capt, J. W. Nesbitt in the Salisbury Column. The most dangerous part of this mission was the journey to meet up with Lobengula; once they reached him it was thought they would be relatively safe.

Fortunately, after some anxiety as to their safety, the three messengers arrived back on 9th November. They brought with them a letter from the King, written by John Jacobs, Lobengula‘s “secretary”. They had been taken prisoner at Shiloh by the Imbezu, and kept under close guard while their letter was sent on to Lobengula. Grootboom had managed to talk to Umjaan, the Imbezu chief, whom he had previously known while with Helm.

The messengers were given to understand that the Imbezu and Ingulu no longer wished to ﬁght, but other regiments did. They also conﬁrmed the death of Capt. Williams. The letter from Lobengula stated that he would return, but wanted details of accommodation, etc. It became obvious, however, that the King was not returning but fleeing north and Grootboom then joined the three scouts, Ingram, Bain and Burnham. Burnham considered that Grootboom should have been named M‘Slopagaas, after Rider Haggard’s character as he had many of that hero’s characteristics. In the ensuing dash to catch Lobengula, Burnham and Grootboom were asked by Major A. Wilson to verify an account that the King’s wagons had crossed the Shangani River, about seven miles from their camp. At 3 a.m. that day they arrived at a native village, near the reported crossing. Burnham and Grootboom crawled into a hut of sleeping Matabele, selected their victim, and with Grootboom‘s hands at his throat and Burnham’s cartridge-belt around his legs dragged him some distance away.

Whereupon they extracted the information that there were about 200 of Lobengula’s guard sleeping in the village, and that spoor of the King’s wagon could be seen crossing nearby. Grootboom and Burnham veriﬁed this, and released their captive. As they were making their way back, they were suddenly confronted by over 30 Matabele herders, with the King’s cattle. Now we see Grootb00m‘s mastery at bluff coming into use. He told the herders that he was their friend although he was accompanied by a white man, and if they wished to save themselves they must get away quickly, as there were many more white men in the vicinity. The herders apparently believed him and took off smartly. Another example of Grootboom’s courage and quick thinking was on lst December, 1893, when he and the three American scouts were scouting several miles ahead of the column. There are at least three accounts of this same incident, written respectively by Burnham, Major Forbes, and Mhlalo. Ingram had started back to the column as his horse was completely exhausted. The remaining scouts decided to rest, and feed their horses in the long grass, when out of the grass arose 25 armed Matabele. Burnham’s account stated about 15, Forbes over 20, but Mhlalo said that Gambo told him to take 24 men with him. Grootboom’s immediate reaction was to roar at Mhlalo’s men, demanding to know how they dared advance with weapons in the presence of an induna. There followed a lengthy altercation between Grootboom (interpreting for Burnham) and Mhlalo, each one trying to bluff the other into going to meet their respective leader. Mhlalo stated in his account that one of the scouts asked for some water, which was brought in a calabash by one of the Matabele. In return Manondo, a Matabele, asked for tobacco, which was handed over to him in a pipe. Manondo took three puffs, and returned it to the scout, who himself took a puff. (This seems to be a carry-over from the American scout’s days among the Indians!) Meanwhile each side had kept a wary eye on the other but Bain in spite of this managed to regain possession of his gun which had been resting against a tree, and level it at Mhlalo‘s belly. After several more manoeuvres had taken place, with each side trying to gain the upper hand, and during which Grootboom fearlessly kept up his flow of rhetoric, the scouts managed to mount and start slowly back, Gambo’s men followed alongside in the grass for a while.

Gambo‘s account is that they did this for about three miles, until they saw the scouts regain the column. On 4th December, 1893, Allan Wilson’s last stand took place, and a few days later Mhlalo, who had taken part in the fight, met up with the same native that he had seen in the previous incident, whom we know to be Grootboom.

Grootboom told him he had been with the white men on the Shangani and had fought the Matabele, but had escaped death by hiding down a large antbear hole to avoid detection when the Matabele went up to the dead. Mhlalo stated that this was a survivor of the Shangani Patrol, (It is interesting to note, at this point, that a gallant last stand was made by a member of the patrol next to an ant-heap.) However, disputing this evidence is Major Forbes’s account that on the morning of Allan Wilson‘s last stand he had told Grootboom, who herded the slaughter oxen, to go and look for them. The oxen had been turned out of the centre of the laager the previous evening when Borrow’s men had left, so that the laager could be closed up. Sometime later ﬁring was heard from across the river. When Grootboom returned, after finding the cattle among some native cattle about 800 yards away, he told Forbes that he had also heard the firing while asking the natives for the return of the cattle. On the retreat from the Shangani, Grootboom, along with three other “colonial boys”, was sent to reconnoitre and they were told that if they did not find signs of the relief wagons two were to return and two to go on to Inyati, with a letter asking Capt. Delamore to come down to Longwe to meet the column. As one of the “boys” had returned immediately, alleging he had hurt his foot, and the other two returned without having spotted any signs of the wagons, it was left to Grootboom to go on alone to Inyati.

Alfred Drew, who was at Inyati with the relief column, said it was feared that besides Allan Wilson‘s Patrol, Major Forbes’s column had also been annihilated. The relief column were waiting for reinforcements from Bulawayo, and preparing to go to the rescue when, in his words; ” . .. News was brought in by the faithful Fingo native John Grootboom, giving us the whereabouts of Forbes and his men.”

During the years between the Matabele War and the Rebellion, it appears that Grootboom returned to his home and family at Hope Fountain, as it was to Hope Fountain that word was sent in April 1896 for him to join Brand‘s column at Dawson‘s store, 18 miles away. In the Mzingwane Valley he was to travel on foot, but would be given a horse at Dawson‘s. Unfortunately on arrival he found that the column had already let and decided to follow on foot. He met with a Matabele rebel who knew him but Grootboom bluffed him into believing he was going to check on the safety of some of his cattle. The Matabele told John to be careful as there were white men in the area! His next escape was when a party of Matabele following Brand’s spoor caught sight of him and gave chase. After quite a hair-raising pursuit when he was nearly cornered, he eluded them by the simple expedient of taking off his shoes and his tracks became lost among those of the Matabeles. After dark on that day he travelled through the night and slept most of the next day before he ﬁnally caught up with Brand‘s column and took part in their ﬁght on 8th April. He must have been given the promised horse, because we know it was killed in this action. On being questioned by Sykes on this action, Grootboom gave his opinion that because so many rebels were killed by so few white men, the Matabele who were massed and ready were deterred from making an all-out attack on Bulawayo.

On 22nd April, 1896, Selous joined up with a patrol of “colonial boys”, John Grootboom being among them, under the command of Capt. Bisset. During the skirmish that took place between this patrol and the Matabele on the Umguza, John took a hefty swipe with his gun at a warrior and on missing his opponent unseated himself and was dragged with his foot in the stirrup for several yards. Fortunately for John, Selous and Capt. Flynn were close at hand and averted any attempt on Grootboom’s life by the Matabele. When the order came to withdraw the “colonial boys”, Selous galloped out to tell the more advanced “boys”, and after telling them, he decided to have a few shots at the Matabele. He dismounted from his horse to do this, and as he thought he was alone, was surprised to hear Lt. Windley point out that they were being attacked from the left. Selous then realised that the two of them were out off, which would not have been any problem, except that at that moment Selous‘ horse took off, and Windley was unable to catch it. Windley’s horse refused to carry two riders, and Selous ran alongside it, holding on by its bridle. In this fashion they came near to Grootboom and five or six other “boys”, who checked the pursuing Matabele with a volley of firing. “Old” John, as Selous affectionately calls him, at once gave Selous his horse, and they all made their way back to the maxim-gun. Then on 25th April a patrol under Capt. McFarlane left for the Umguza and in the ensuing ﬁght John was hit in two places, while driving rebels out of a donga.

His wounds could not have been serious, because in June, six days before Plumer‘s attack on Thabas Amambo, Grootboom set out on foot from Bulawayo to reconnoitre the area reckoned to be the best defended and most dangerous fortress of the Matabele. He worked his way right into the midst of the rebels, listening to conversations, and saw some of them returning from interviews with the M’Limo. Again he was nearly caught, after he had gone between two rocks, he looked back and saw a ﬁre had been lit by the rear exit and that there was another ﬁre just above him but, being Grootboom, he managed to extricate himself and make his way to Inyati. When Plumer reached Inyati, Grootboom gave him his intelligence report which enabled Plumer to make out his plan of attack on Thabas Amambo. Plumer‘s tactics did not meet with Grootboom‘s approval. He said the only way to ﬁght the Matabele was to go on pursuing them, night and day, ﬁghting from the cover of rocks, and not as Plumer did, ﬁghting out in the open, and then withdrawing to camp in the evening. Grootboom compared Plumer unfavourably with Colonel Baden-Powell (or “Baking Powder”, as he called him), for whom John had great respect and admiration. The feeling was certainly mutual, for Baden-Powell described John as “a man of exceptional courage and soldierly ability”. It is from Baden-Powell that we learn that Grootboom would disguise himself as a Matabele, and go among their women to get his information. On the 25th July, 1896, Baden-Powell took Pyke, Tagili and Grootboom into the Matopos, to the gorge of the Mtshabezi River about l5 miles east of their base camp. They mapped out the ground and tried to work out the position of the Matabele, and then returned to a kopje to watch. Grootboom and Pyke were left to keep watch, while Baden-Powell made his way back to the camp to see if it were possible to ﬁnd another route, as the one they had taken was impassable to the wagons. On 4th August Baden-Powell, Richardson of the Native Department, and five “colonial boys” (John being one of these) left camp and made their way across the Msengezi Valley to the Matopos. They passed the scene of Brand’s fight, and Grootboom pointed out where his horse lay dead and gave Baden-Powell a graphic account of the battle.

During August it became clear that no headway was being made and Rhodes, hating the senseless slaughter that was going on, decided to make an attempt to get in touch with the Matabele leaders. Again the lot of intermediary fell to Grootboom. He said he would travel by night and watch by day in an attempt to contact the rebels. He then had a talk with Richardson and Colenbrander, went to collect some food and blankets, and returned for further orders. He brought with him a native who has been noted as N’Yatikazi or M‘Kuza, and who wanted to accompany him. One of Colenbrander‘s “boys”, John Sail, also wished to go, which pleased Rhodes. Rhodes said they would be rewarded, but wanted particulars of how he could help their families, in case they did not return. Richardson accompanied them for some distance, and although he had expressed a wish to go the whole way, Rhodes thought this might endanger the mission, and had refused. There are varied accounts of how and when contact was actually made, but most of them do mention an old woman who had been a Wife of Mzilikazi and an agreement with her about ﬂags to be ﬂown, if the chiefs wished to meet Rhodes.

Some reports state that she was actually captured and brought back to camp before Grootboom was sent out as intermediary, and others that Grootboom and his companions did all the negotiations themselves with her in the Matopos. Whichever the details may have been, Grootboom’s party arrived back on the sixth day with the heartening news that although they had not met up with all the chiefs, they had seen the senior ones, who had agreed to meet Rhodes and three other white men. They stipulated the meeting was to be held in the morning, two days later, and that no guns or arms were to be carried. Only Rhodes and Grootboom adhered to this latter stipulation. Vere Stent, in his book, gave a very descriptive account of the Indaba, which he had to commit to memory. The reason for this was that John Grootboom particularly insisted on no pen and paper being shown. Stent says, “After the way they were swindled over the Concession, the natives dreaded the sight of writing, to which they attributed some vague magic power.” John Grootboom was on foot, with Rhodes, Hans Sauer, Colenbrander and Vere Stent on horseback. Grootboom directed them to some open ground, rimmed by kopjes, with the remains of a big ant-heap and tree stumps in the centre. The Matabele began to appear, and tension mounted, as retreat was now impossible. The white men dismounted next to the ant-heap at Rhodes‘s command, and a few seconds later Grootboom pointed out the Matabele advancing with a huge white ﬂag. Vere Stent said, ” . .. A wonderful smile broke over Rhodes and he said ‘Yes, yes there they are. This is one of the moments of life that make it worth living. Here they come . . .’

“Rhodes apparently was the calmest of the ﬁve and Stent says after him the most placid was Grootboom. On returning from the Indaba, Rhodes asked Grootboom what he could give him as a reward. One report states they each got £25, but McDonald who was with Rhodes at that time, said that Grootboom asked for a horse and bridle, which Rhodes insisted was not sufﬁcient reward. Grootboom then told him he did not need more as he was going to Barotseland, “to help the missionaries” and would not be returning. It had been an idea of Rhodes to have him work on one of his farms, but on hearing this he gave his blessing to the project. He then told McDonald, in John‘s presence, to make a note to give Grootboom, any time he asked for it, 100 acres of land, a wagon, a span of oxen, 12 cows, a horse and £100. Grootboom thanked him and promised to go to McDonald if he ever wanted them. (John Grootboom‘s case is recorded in the office of the Rhodes Trust). When the Matabele asked for Sir Richard Martin to be present at the second Indaba, he arrived on that morning with a fully-armed and mounted escort of over 20 police, to which both Grootboom and Colenbrander objected. This objection was upheld by Rhodes in the ensuing controversy. Besides being involved in the Indabas, Grootboom went with Mr. Carnegie, early in the peace negotiations, into the hills, to search for his converts.

They had ﬂed into the hills when the rebels looted and burnt Hope Fountain Mission before the Matabele relief force arrived. Mr. Carnegie and John made their way through rebel strongholds, and had to use all their wits to stay alive. They eventually found the converts, who escorted them to safety at Fort Usher. The next time we hear of John Grootboom is in 1897 when he accompanied Rhodes, Dr. Jameson and Le Sueur who was Rhodes‘s secretary, to Umtali to purchase farms. When two ponies got lost, John Grimmer and he went after them and caught up a few days later with the main party. Rhodes completed purchase of the farms, and went to Inyanga while Dr. Jameson went on to Tete. Rhodes became ill, and his fever got worse but he refused their offer to send for a doctor as he wanted to wait for Dr. Jameson’s return. Le Sueur and the others became anxious and decided to take matters into their own hands. They sent off Grootboom on the best horse, which Rhodes had just bought for Le Sueur. Grootboom returned two days later with a doctor, who was able to give Rhodes relief, but killed the horse by over-riding it. Rhodes received telegrams asking if he intended to be at the opening of the railway at Bulawayo, but he made his health the excuse for not doing so and moved back to Umtali. Grootboom had become interested in Inyanga, and was given £100 to go to Bulawayo to fetch his wives and donkeys, etc., as he said he wanted to settle there. Le Sueur says he never returned and stated, as many authors do, that Grootboom had settled down north of the Zambezi, helping the missionaries! Whether or not he ever settled there is still a mystery but there is a photograph entitled “First Expedition to Northern Rhodesia 1899” which shows John holding a dog and states he was Mr. Grey’s boy. Perhaps we can see how much Grootboom was esteemed, and remembered, by those who knew him, by the following action of Rhodes recorded by McDonald: “When Rhodes was ill with a heart attack a year or two after the Indaba, he scribbled a note to McDonald ‘Dear McDonald, don’t forget about

Grootboom.

He did a ﬁne bit of work for me. See he gets his reward. Yrs. C. J. Rhodes.’ “