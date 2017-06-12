DOCTORS SPEAK OUT: Fadzayi Mahere & Patson Dzamara Killing Zimbabwe Activism

FULL AUDIOS FOLLOW

Staff Reporter | Local doctors who work tirelessly to support political activists, have expressed serious concern saying UZ lecturer, Fadzayi Mahere and Patson Dzamara are destroying activism. This came following revelations that Patson Dzamara has blown a lot of money meant for genuine activists while making false claims of medical need.

ZimEye today publishes an exclusive interview with the respected CSU (Counselling Services Unit) which pays medical bills for activists, as concerns are expressed at the manner in which lawyer, Fadzayi Mahere has facilitated the dubious activities of Patson Dzamara.

After contents of this interview were published, Dzamara attempted to harass a CSU male official, proof of which can be heard in a telephone conversation he recorded while seeking to silence the institution from speaking out and exposing him. Why Mahere after establishing the facts regarding Dzamara not having been in the ICU has kept quite to date baffles many. Mahere instead unleashes her running dogs in a bid to silence innocent journalists.

Established in Harare in 2003, the Counselling Services Unit (CSU) provides medical and psychological care for victims of organised violence and torture, and to work for the complete elimination of torture in Zimbabwe, in a non-partisan manner. The organisation also works to build awareness of chronic mental health disabilities and carry out forensic documentation of medical and forensic injuries, while also carrying out research, prevention, training and advocacy activities.

But the CSU has been riled by activities of Patson Dzamara.

Doctor Francis Lovemore statement to ZimEye on Patson Dzamara (PD) states that:

Patson was two months ago admitted in the ordinary wards not the ICU. He was never at ICU at all.

I know that he (Patson) has been spreading rumors about being admitted in the ICU.

I would suggest that the hash tag crew needs to go back to the drawing board regarding their relationship with the media and the truths.

They are trying to generate excitement and attention which does not help the Zimbabwe issues at all especially when the incite hostility through the media by making such claims that they were in the ICU when they were not.

It’s better not give them attention and let them deal with themselves.

We become very concerned when civic resistance begins to happen there are individuals who take advantage of publicity with a lot of exaggerations which is why with you journalists we only comment on factual reports that we only want to comment on.

I would suggest you expose him (P.D) however you wish because he is a management problem for all of us.

The problem with Fadzayi (Mahere) and Evan is that they are seeking attention in trying to create a story where there really isn’t a story.

We are ready to answer further questions so get in touch with us at CSU because we will only comment on facts e.g how many people admitted and nature of their injuries etc.

Presenting facts on the table is critical at this point of Zimbabwe’s history. It is more than critical.

We cant afford having the same crime once again and get the international community excited and they come here only to find that is going on. It doesn’t help.

Thank you ZimEye for your persistence in this case. Maybe as journalists hold a discussion on how to handle the Hash Tag movement because last year we experienced the same problems and Patson has a very bad reputation for falsifying medicals.

There are a lot of questions about Patson’s activities regarding raising of money and how he has been using it. There`s many questions being raised, but we don`t want to get involved in any of those activities.

Our objective is to provide clinical services to victims of torture and we write reports on events around violence and we are non-partisan therefore we offer treatment to anyone injured.

Our reports include a wide range of people despite their political party.

We appreciate that ZimEye you are seeking the truth in such cases.

Its also crucial that the client must be severely injured because Patson only had a flu kind of infection which does not warrant him as a hero of the struggle. Such individuals are looking for political glory and monetary gain which does not help Zimbabwe.

We ensure also patient`s confidentiality regarding their private information.

Please keep our contacts and call us to get clarification anytime we will gladly assist you with the facts.

We take hats off for you ZimEye exposing because we think its good. We enjoy ZimEye and we really than you for following up.

We have a lot of work to do for Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile Dzamara has sought to harass the CSU and can be heard saying, “I would like to draw your attention as someone who was part of the meeting, your boss said something about us and her views regarding what we ought to do as activists, okay. And the way it is captured (in the news) is exactly the way it was said in the meeting, and there were only 4 people, myself, you and your boss. Now how that then somehow got teleported; it really leaves a lot to be desired, and I am like come on,” he says in the audio above before getting to the point of threatening legal action.