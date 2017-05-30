Dokora Almost Killed In Hit And Run Accident

Controversial Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora was almost killed in a hit and run accident. Dokora whose term in office has been plagued by controversy having plunged the education system into a state of total disaster. He has embarrassed President Robert Mugabe through many abrupt, ill thought corrupt actions that for instance left thousands of school kids stranded last year. He also banned the Bible in schools while claiming that Islam was Zimbabwe’s dominant religion at independence. He also banned voluntary club Scripture Union while falsely claiming that it is part of the curriculum, a decision he soon reversed following his humiliation for the falsehoods. His latest blunders have been his overhauling of the entire educational curriculum, a move that now endangers the future of millions of school children. Thousands of school teachers around the country are at present in a state of revolt against his ill thought moves.

The local Daily News reports that Dokora escaped death by a whisker last week after he was involved in a horrific hit and run car accident — amid fears that Zanu PF’s worsening tribal, factional and succession wars may have been at the heart of the calamity.

Well-placed sources who spoke to the journalists yesterday said although Dokora miraculously escaped the accident with minor bruises, his car suffered extensive damages which officials said could see it being written off or requiring tens of thousands of dollars to repair.

They said Dokora’s luxurious official Mercedes Benz vehicle was hit by a car “whose driver somehow contrived to overtake him on the left side” as he approached the intersection of Lomagundi and Harare Drive roads in the capital — heading north towards Westgate.

“The terrible accident occurred at around midnight and the minister was alone in the vehicle when he was suddenly side-swiped by a speeding vehicle whose driver somehow contrived to overtake him on the left side.

“The fact that the car was trying to overtake him on his left side and that the driver never stopped has caused a lot of panic within the minister’s circles, as they now suspect that it is the work of his political rivals.

“What makes the whole thing even more suspicious to them is the fact that State security officials decided that the car be taken straight to CMED (the government-run Central Mechanical Engineering.

Department) before a police report could be made.

“Now the vehicle has since been taken to Zimoco for assessment and repairs without police inspection, and it will require quite a substantial amount of money because it was extensively damaged,” one of the sources familiar with the accident told the Daily News yesterday.

Police spokesperson Charity Charamba said as far as she knew the matter had not been reported to law enforcement agencies, although it was possible that her colleagues could have attended the accident scene.

“I have always said that if the accident is not as serious as to have resulted in death, it is not necessarily reported to me. So, I am only hearing it from you,” Charamba said.

Dokora could not be reached for comment last night as he was said to have left for Kenya on government business after apparently being given the medical green light to travel.

Vehicle accidents involving senior Zanu PF officials and Cabinet ministers have previously drawn lots of suspicion both within the brawling ruling party and among ordinary Zimbabweans.-