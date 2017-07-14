Dokora Bunks Parliament

Staff Reporter| Controversial Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Lazarus Dokora yesterday notoriously bunked a parliament grilling session.

Dokora, who currently faces contempt of court charges, was part of a group of ministers who negated their work duties-appearing for grilling in the Senate yesterday afternoon.

Only two ministers who include Transport Minister, Obert Mpofu attended, Midlands Senator Lilian Timveos told ZimEye.

Dokora is currently under fire from Bulawayo Metropolitan Senator, Tholakele Khumalo who has raised a motion for charges against him for “stealing” parents’ school fee funds which he has begun transferring to a bank account he controls.

“He did this without the parents’ knowledge,” Timveos said outside parliament yesterday. SEE VIDEO (article continues below):

The session was held between 2.30pm and 3.30pm and streamed LIVE on the national broadcaster, ZBC.

During the ministers’ session, “We ask these questions and ministers respond and it helps to know what the particular ministry is doing at that particular time. It also helps Zimbabweans to know the policies in place at that particular ministry,” said Timveos.