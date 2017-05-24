Dokora Daily: Instead Of 40 Shut Downs Mat South Urgently Needs 114 New Schools

Staff Reporter | Contrary to an extremely unpopular statement by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Sylvia Utete – Masango, that government will need to shut down 40 schools in Matabeleland South province, the Matabeleland South Provincial Education Director Mrs Tumisang Thabela says that government actually needs to build 114 more schools in the province as a matter of urgency.

Mrs Thabela made these remarks during the commissioning of a $30 000-two-classroom block at Zhopembe Primary School which was built by the Zimbabwe National Army in Beitbridge on Monday.

“As you are all aware, we have a shortage of 2 000 more schools in the country, and as a province, we have a deficit of 114 schools.

“These include 20 primary, 75 satellite and 13 secondary schools.

“It is important for Government and other development players to pool resources together so that we may reduce the shortage of schools,” she said.

Civil works at the school were funded by the community and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education through the School Improvement Grant Programme. The ZNA provided the work force which built the two-classroom block and an office.

Mrs Thabela emphasised that the province had a serious challenge with the issue of school drop-outs, especially at secondary level, where children had to walk for distances of between 5km and 10km to the nearest school.

She said secondary school education had become less attractive to pupils due to the long distances between feeder primary and secondary schools in most remote areas of the province.

“We also want to urge the parents and guardians to complement our quest for a better education by sending their children to school until they mature into professionals,” she said.

Speaking in a separate event on Saturday, Mrs Thabela said the Province also has only 48 percent of teachers required for science and technology related subjects.

She said this during a fund-raising dinner organised by Beitbridge town council to mobilise resources for the construction of a science laboratory at Vhembe High School in the border town.

There are 70 primary and 15 secondary schools in Beitbridge district and only four have Advanced Level classes. Zezani High School is the only school offering a full A-Level curriculum, while others are focusing mainly on arts due to the shortage of science laboratories.

“It is important to note that as the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, our mandate is to contribute to the human capital development of this country. Further, it has become apparent that we are lagging behind on the teaching of science subjects as Matabeleland South Province,” said Mrs Tabela.

“This has been worsened by a 52 percent shortage of manpower to teach science related subjects, and in addition we are operating with just 50 percent of Mathematics teachers.”

Dr Utete-Masango, told state broadcaster the ZBC News on Monday evening that it was not viable to continue running the 40 learning institutions in Matabeleland South and needed to be shut down.

Dr Utete-Masango is quoted on the national broadcaster’s website as saying due to the sparse populations in Matabeleland South, there are some schools in the province that have a low enrolment of below 120 pupils at primary level and less than 140 scholars at secondary level.

She told the broadcaster that some of the schools were being run by up to three teachers, which is not productive for the Government.

The names of the schools could not be established yesterday.

In an interview Mrs Thabela acknowledged the development but declined to comment, referring questions to Dr Utete-Masango.