Dokora Empty Threats | BREAKING NEWS

EDUCATION MINISTER Lazarus Dokora’s threats to fire teachers published in the state media at the weekend are empty utterances, it has emerged.

In the Sunday Mail edition, Dokora said he will remove from duty all teachers who do not know his new curriculum. This came as Dokora also celebrated the rushed reform calling it a success.

But the reality on the ground shows Dokora’s reforms are impossible and his own officers at the ministry offices rubbish him. This is not the first time the minister has rushed to impose changes to the education system. Last year he forced thousands of parents countrywide to a website scam for Grade 7 enrolment, something he within weeks soon reserved. He also banned voluntary club Scripture Union claiming that it is part of the curriculum. Once again, he soon reversed it after being humiliated on ZimEye.com

Writes the ARTUZ (Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union Of Zimbabwe). FULL TEXT:

The curtains are coming down on the first academic term of 2017. Educators and learners are surely breathing a sigh of relief as they endured the most chaotic learning experience ever. Teacher Unions spend their energies fighting petty battles. Dokora only sobered up to the reality that the new curriculum was not being implemented at the end of the term.

As if Dokora was possessed with some spirit he frog marched teachers to implement a hastily prepared curriculum. The curriculum which is flawed both in content and implementation matrix was forced down the throats of ill prepared schools. As was expected schools choked and no meaningful learning took place.

Curriculum reform has never been a overnight excursion. It is a demanding exercise that takes meticulous planning and extensive consultation. The government of Wales with all the resources at their disposal initiated curriculum reform in 2014 but will only be implementing it in 2021. Zimbabwe as poor as it is wants to implement the curriculum reform immediately. The actual details of the flaws of the new education blueprint have been shared in previous instalments and will be shared in other instalments in future.

Dokora sobered up recently in the Midlands acknowledging that the teachers were both not aware and keen to implement the new curriculum. All the hullabaloo in state media claiming success of the reform agenda has been rubbished by the man in the driving seat. Unfortunately as has become the norm our Minister erred on the way forward. He threatens to revise retirement age downwards and fire teachers who are not implementing new curriculum. That’s a laughable outburst from a desperate man. Mr Dokora your empty threats won’t move us as teachers, the best way forward is consultation and consensus building.

Away from the curriculum, as teachers’ unions we were trapped in petty struggles that were thrown our way by the cunning regime running our country. The bonus battle and the stands were a tactiful distraction to divert us from fighting for a salary above poverty datumn line and a substantial rural allowance among other demands. We however celebrate all the efforts of our membership the commitment of our leadership in defending the livelihoods of the teachers.

Non Formal Education was also rolled out this term. Teachers are now forced to teach non formal learners after the normal working hours. What is irking about this move is that no money has been released for the extra workload being forced on them. In some schools teachers are now begrudgingly going the extra mile but the bulk of schools have resisted the enslaving move.

Nature also had floods in store for the troubled education sector. The poor infrastructure in rural schools prohibited learning as learners failed to cross flooded rivers. Tree shades that are usually used for learning could no longer offer sanctuary to learners. The makeshift infrastructure in some schools was also destroyed. All this gives credence to our call for the introduction of an education equalisation fund to develop infrastructure in rural schools.

The teachers are more demoralised than ever and learners are frustrated as term 1 come to an end on 6 April 2017.

We once again call upon teachers to be more resolute in defending both their labour rights and the education sector.

We fight for pro poor education.

Todakudyawo.