Dokora Humiliates President Mugabe

Mugabe humiliation…Lazarus Dokora

Staff Reporter| Primary and Secondary School Minister, Lazarus Dokora poured humiliation on President Robert Mugabe over his latest official orders to introduce Mathematics in Ndebele, Shona, and Xhosa.

Dokora has to date banned the Bible in schools, and the closure of voluntary club Scripture Union the latter move which he soon subtly reversed after being confronted by ZimEye.com.

He has also among several other things ordered the immoral forcing of school children as young as six (6) to gesture military salutes among a litany of other tedious recitals.  But his latest move has provoked greater public anger as he said that Mathematics is now to be taught in Shona, Ndebele, Xhosa and Tonga.

Wrote Mr Peter Hambira: “Dofora wants to destroy the future of our children. Imagine grade one doing seven or ten subjects and parents have become assistant teachers because of homework that is being loaded to children. What are teachers doing the whole day? And Dofora seems to be implementing his own things without consulting other MPs. The parliament portfolio for education must deal with this deadly minister who want to destroy our education system. Very soon he will introduce Satanism in schools and force schools to accept as what was done to national Pledge”.

Below was a series of reader comments over the matter:

Peggy Edden If Zimbabwe was a normal country with normal leaders this Dokora would not be allowed to be an education minister. His ideas are deadly bent to destroy the future of our country. If you destroy a child you destroy the future. He has a very sinister agenda or he needs to be on medication.
Like · Reply · Message · 11 · 5 February at 07:34

 

Charles Kugara
Charles Kugara Am a maths teacher but he will have to teach me a lot of shona maths vocabulary like what to call vectors in shona, Simultaneous equations, Probability even a simple concept like division kkkkk
Like · Reply · Message · 7 · 5 February at 06:51

 

Takudzwa Mangwende
Takudzwa Mangwende You better resign and go somewhere kkkkk
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 08:19

 

Charles Chindove
Charles Chindove Those are technical terms, you cannot change their meaning, but develop them in ventricular intonation like bhasikoro/ ibhasikiili for bicycle. Simple!
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 11:00

 

Charles Chindove
Charles Chindove Charles Kugara Those are technical terms, you cannot change their meaning, but develop them in venecular intonation like bhasikoro/ ibhasikiili for bicycle. Simple!
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 11:02

 

Salome Dhlamini
Salome Dhlamini Shona word for matrices, kkkkkkk
Like · Reply · Message · 1 · Yesterday at 00:41

 

Noncie Deka Noe
Noncie Deka Noe Cross multiply, 3 figure bearing ha ha ha haaaaaa pakaipa
Like · Reply · Message · 17 hrs

 

ZimEye

Write a reply…
 
Muchet Muchenje
Muchet Muchenje Kana ashaya zvekuimplementa mueducation yeZim gera ndebvu idzo how can yu solve an equation in shona, pliz man tipewo serious nebrain dzako than to kill our sons brains thre
Like · Reply · Message · 7 · 5 February at 02:39

 

4 Replies
Peter Hambira
Peter Hambira Dofora wants to destroy the future of our children. Imagine grade one doing seven or ten subjects and parents have become assistant teachers because of homework that is being loaded to children. What are teachers doing the whole day? And Dofora seems to be implementing his own things without consulting other MPs. The parliament portfolio for education must deal with this deadly minister who want to destroy our education system. Very soon he will introduce Satanism in schools and force schools to accept as what was done to national Pledge. I Dofora is not to be given any ministry. Parents are very angry of this Dofora….. nairo degree rakazoitwa zuro iri tichahwirira zvokwadi. Disgruntled parent.
Like · Reply · Message · 19 hrs

 

Langton Baradze
Langton Baradze Hopefully our minister’s children and grand children will be among those learning such a syllabus. Let us maintain school products who can challenge the international community that is globalization. Not children restricted to a certain province only. Globalization globalization
Like · Reply · Message · 2 · 5 February at 19:33

 

Rangarirai Chifambausiku Mapuranga
Rangarirai Chifambausiku Mapuranga kana maths dzichiitwa neFrench, chinese, rassian, english, portuguse etc chinotadzisa kuti dziitwe neshona chii ipapa? Ngatisati kana isu taperwa nekugunga toti vamwe varikufunga vanopenga. The only challenge here ndeye cash bcz its a huge project iyoyo, which will take years. And since are an un-developing poor nation mari yacho haipo unless tawana madonors akasimba.
Like · Reply · Message · 8 · 5 February at 04:01

 

8 Replies
Alois Chikuvire
Alois Chikuvire This will not make maths any easier. Kunzwa musoro kutema,handiro dambudziko mukoma. Maths is Maths, it is as broad as it is long. Even those who are doing it in french or chinese as cde ranga chifambausiku is saying, can’t get the hang of it in their See more
Like · Reply · Message · 19 hrs

 

Cuthbert Karise
Cuthbert Karise Teachers just do code switching if they want pupils to understand.There is no need to make it official.China that has been cited there is on a strong drive to teach English to its kids because it has realised the place of English in this global village that this world has become.
Like · Reply · Message · 21 hrs

 

Salome Dhlamini
Salome Dhlamini The world doesn’t end at the borders of Zimbabwe Mr Dokora. What happens when people become zanupf politicians, do they flush out their brains down the toilet or what?
Like · Reply · Message · Yesterday at 00:39

 

Gift Chidhakwa
Gift Chidhakwa tinenge tave kunzwiririra hedu kuti zvigunwe zvinomwe kubvisa zvishanu kunosara zvingani.. That is idealistical nonsense if this is part of new curriculum its better to call it off doc…
Like · Reply · Message · 3 · 5 February at 06:04

 

Claudius Tapera
Claudius Tapera nema netsero anoita kutaura numbers in shona kkkkkk.imagine hyperinflation yedu iya uchida ktaura $1 234 870 436 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 04:26 · Edited

 

Fredy Foya
Fredy Foya zim people under mental slavery, I dont see any reason inotadzisa kuti dziitwe neshona coz english ndoinoshanda pamaths, is english not a language just like xhosa ndebele shona tswana suthu chewa nyanja?lets be proud of our language guys
Like · Reply · Message · 4 · 5 February at 04:50

 

5 Replies
Nobu Ndlovu
Nobu Ndlovu OMG! Wen is the next Cabinet reshuffle, I hope t comes soon before this guy messes our education system
Like · Reply · Message · 1 · 5 February at 22:34 · Edited

 

Lloyd Danda
Lloyd Danda Is there anyone normal in the Zimbabwe government to check this guy’ s crazy mentality… This one Dokora of a creature want to change everything. Ko iyo cabinet reshuffle iriko riiniko pamwe akaiswa kuwildlife management zvirinani….. Kuformer ministry of insanity and funeral and mourning services
Like · Reply · Message · 22 hrs

 

Charles Chindove
Charles Chindove I taught Maths for 15 years .Firstly , Dokora is not the first person to advocate for Maths to be taught in a vernacular language in Zimbabwe. There has been a documented research on this topic. Anyway, most local teachers, teach Maths and emphasise facts using.vernacular, except technical terms of maths language
Like · Reply · Message · 1 · 5 February at 08:33

 

Shamiso Gunda
Shamiso Gunda Please don’t let the country go back hundred years back. Remember the world we living in. People are not remaining stagnant. People are moving in the world where main language of communication is English
Like · Reply · Message · 2 · 5 February at 03:09

 

Hilton Morris
Hilton Morris He has a point but,we are not at that level now. We are a developing country. The cash injection needed for that project is huge.
Like · Reply · Message · 2 · 5 February at 02:44

 

1 Reply
Terrance Chifetete
Terrance Chifetete This chichembere is just a nuisance to our education system nxaaa .
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 05:09

 

Michael Usaihwevhu
Michael Usaihwevhu That’s not a bad idea, but who will wright all those textbook in Shona, Ndebele, Xhosa etc?
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 04:11

 

Latoya Jonns
Latoya Jonns How about in SHANGAAN? It seems like we SHANGAAN people are not recognised at all by these shonaz. Shame!
Like · Reply · Message · 2 · 5 February at 04:58

 

1 Reply
Jahman Levi Masuko
Jahman Levi Masuko Saka maQuadratic equations anenge akunzi kudii? Let alone Chemistry. Sulphiric acid inenge yaakunziii? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 20:13

 

Michael Rugoyi
Michael Rugoyi This not a big project…he is asking teachers to deliver in Shona …
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 09:25

 

Nkust Madala Skotz
Nkust Madala Skotz This guy, Mphoko and Bob are the worst ever legislators!
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 10:04

 

Tinashe Muzenda
Tinashe Muzenda Police commissioner Chihuri must be very right! What is dokora’s agenda?
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 12:19

 

Fungai Siphiwo Matonhodze
Fungai Siphiwo Matonhodze Tsve ma important issues like chn who cant afford fees sika sika nezvisina basa. Wats wrong ne English yacho inongogonekwa nemunhu wese muno. Isu tirikuti globalisation n u want to take us back. Haaaaa rubbish
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 10:49

 

Privilege Nyandoro
Privilege Nyandoro I can see kuti the world has finally come to an end bcz hhhhmmmmm sure mungadzidze Maths in Shona n ndebele how veduwe???
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 17:42

 

Simba Mwandizvidza
Simba Mwandizvidza Let’s not just dimis everything from this man I think it’s a brilliant idea but we don’t have the cash
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 05:04

 

Ethias Mazambara
Ethias Mazambara Differentiate
Integrate
Interpolate See more
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 08:45

 

4 Replies
Kudakwashe Muchingami
Kudakwashe Muchingami Achapedzisira ati akuda history n other subjects in shona fut uyu
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 04:23

 

Tete Margaret Mandeya
Tete Margaret Mandeya Soro rababa ava rashata. He needs psychiatric evaluation. God help us.
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 10:15

 

Ebalone Mhari
Ebalone Mhari They used to do that in Botswana.They since stopped it after realising that the system is retrogressive.
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 08:08

 

Simeon Munda
Simeon Munda Saka trigonometrical ratio inenge yonzi kudii? Just an example. Confusion of highest order.
Like · Reply · Message · 19 hrs

 

Tapera Makombe
Tapera Makombe Dokora is up to no good wait and see .He is very arrogant .people like mr chigwedere ,mr coltart done very well during there term as ministers of education .Not this moslem dokora .go go go
Like · Reply · Message · 9 hrs

 

Nathan Kamhuka
Nathan Kamhuka Dofora anoita nezvei mazimbo this is too much
Like · Reply · Message · 20 hrs · Edited

 

Faith Grosch
Faith Grosch Where is the money. Repair the portholes first and have your own currency. This Dokotera is not normal I guess
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 21:34

 

Andile Khumalo
Andile Khumalo a brilliant idea. lets be positive
Like · Reply · Message · 3 · 5 February at 04:08

 

Wilford Badze
Wilford Badze We love our language but thats a long shot it needs time
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 12:49

 

Jelford Jange
Jelford Jange We must be proud of our African languages. For once this bizarre minister has spoken sense.
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 07:07

 

6 Replies
Fakazi Maramba
Fakazi Maramba This Dokora must be an agent sent to destroy our education.
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 06:55

 

Adolf Dube
Adolf Dube I’m not so sure about this one but in China they learn everything in Chinese.
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 08:18

 

Lawrence Tendai Chirimuuta
Lawrence Tendai Chirimuuta I think he needs psychological evaluation coz he has issued countless useless orders which are confusing our education system
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 02:33

 

Mozef Kaif 'mashumba' Chiggz
Mozef Kaif ‘mashumba’ Chiggz what will be name for sogn of theatre inenge yakunzi sign of chimurenga ,
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 10:35

 

Clayton Chirinda
Clayton Chirinda Other languages do borrow words from foreign languages, why deny our local languages the right to borrow new words? Every year they add new words in English yet in Zimbabwe they tell you we don’t have a word for that? If we can’t coin new words then give room for borrowing and language develops.
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 09:12

 

1 Reply
Cornelious Connie Zhawu
Cornelious Connie Zhawu This guy l dnt knw for sho hw he got this post clueless oldman iye vake vari Abroad
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 09:51

 

Baba Susa
Baba Susa Arikuda kuti masubjects awa anyanyonetsa or kureruka.I donot see the sense behind the project.otherwise masubjects awa when being taught some teachers code switch
Like · Reply · Message · 1 · 5 February at 05:09

 

Mholo Phaphs
Mholo Phaphs What about other tribes ,nxaaa useless Dofora,are we going to fo
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 17:34

 

Chigunduru MC Tinashe
Chigunduru MC Tinashe Ndo zvonetsera ma alien their wanna implement useless tings munyika dzisiiri dzavo kunge mugabe
Like · Reply · Message · 1 · 5 February at 04:59

 

Vincent Nhlansi Dube
Vincent Nhlansi Dube Maths in Shona, Ndebele or Xhosa?
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 10:10

 

Takudzwa Mangwende
Takudzwa Mangwende Dokora is a confused man…..be it in Shona,Chinese,Greek or even In tongues,maths will never be that easy……
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 08:14

 

Marlene Layton
Marlene Layton I dislike this guy.
Like · Reply · Message · 1 · 5 February at 07:28

 

1 Reply
Nyasha Gwamanda
Nyasha Gwamanda A moment of madness! If I had the voice!
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 08:59

 

Munyaradzi Nyenya
Munyaradzi Nyenya Wonders shall never end.
Like · Reply · Message · 1 · 4 February at 23:12

 

1 Reply
Ephesa Gezani Ndavani
Ephesa Gezani Ndavani Fire this stupid minister
Like · Reply · Message · 1 · 5 February at 04:40

 

Zoe Matsuro
Zoe Matsuro Psychopath in our midst, God help us.
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 09:36

 

Busie Moyo
Busie Moyo Who is he, honestly l tire, with all these idiots
Like · Reply · Message · 2 · 4 February at 23:52

 

Dennis Gorivoto
Dennis Gorivoto Square root inonzii chii neShona or Ndebele Mr Dr Dokora?
Like · Reply · Message · 1 · 5 February at 13:25

 

Sam Manyara
Sam Manyara VaDokora havashayi ma statement,week in week out aaah !
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 09:44

 

Cliff Mcdon
Cliff Mcdon He is a fucking idiot this thick bastard
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 06:11

 

Edmore Muneri
Edmore Muneri Minister of ECD
Like · Reply · Message · 1 · 5 February at 07:42

 

Lovemore Pagare Sengai
Lovemore Pagare Sengai Idzo hadzina maths lkkkkk
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 03:50

 

T Flexx Tino
T Flexx Tino This is stupid for such a grown man
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 17:24

 

Banoku Mashaire
Banoku Mashaire This Dokora of ours is full of suprises.
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 04:22

 

Fortune Jindu
Fortune Jindu Somthing wrong upstairs. Chinombonzi dokora chii
Like · Reply · Message · 1 · 5 February at 06:45

 

Caro Missy
Caro Missy Hezvoooooo 😜😜
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 11:14

 

Phillip Rongwe
Phillip Rongwe Dokora wants to make things difficult for himself.
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 07:13

 

Wisemen Chingombe
Wisemen Chingombe Charles Kugara like you did in Spanish try it.
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 07:55

 

Wikus Viljoen
Wikus Viljoen Make Ndebele the official language
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 12:51

 

Stanley Dekeshera
Stanley Dekeshera He doesn’t have a clue..He is very silly & stupid
Like · Reply · Message · 1 · 5 February at 06:46

 

Warren Mutero
Warren Mutero He is as sick as a dead sea.to his children only
Like · Reply · Message · 1 · 5 February at 18:39

 

Christopher MajorOne Izani
Christopher MajorOne Izani That Dofora thing its a disgrace to our children
Like · Reply · Message · 2 · 5 February at 05:58

 

Phillomina Makora Khombedza
Phillomina Makora Khombedza He just come to destroy our country’s education
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 08:03

 

Dean Shungu
Dean Shungu Give the Shona names for cosine, tan and pi.
Like · Reply · Message · 1 · 5 February at 00:57

 

9 Replies
David Jakana
David Jakana Maad dokora ya mind dema spinning like a wind miller
Like · Reply · Message · 1 · 5 February at 04:03

 

Victor Tait Musiiwa
Victor Tait Musiiwa wasted sperm. nxaa!
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 03:42

 

Takudzwa Pedzai
Takudzwa Pedzai Thats good wani it makes life easier for maths students
Like · Reply · Message · 1 · 5 February at 03:44

 

Msulwa Enoe KaMpofu
Msulwa Enoe KaMpofu Gud move in SA there is maths in Afrikaans
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 05:40

 

Getmore Hloka Hloka
Getmore Hloka Hloka The worst education Minister ever
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 05:42

 

Innoh Tafadzwa Nyamah
Innoh Tafadzwa Nyamah Kkkkk, is this true
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 13:51

 

Sipho Khumalo
Sipho Khumalo This is madness.
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 10:41

 

Michael Kloffus du Plessis
Michael Kloffus du Plessis Intelligence is a gift hey
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 08:53

 

Darlington Nyengera
Darlington Nyengera Dokora you are now being silly
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 18:00

 

Takudzwa Mangwende
Takudzwa Mangwende Hyperbola, differential equations in shona
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 08:21

 

Takudzwa Mangwende
Takudzwa Mangwende What can we call tangent, adject,matrix in Shona
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 08:18

 

Conistance Masanzu
Conistance Masanzu Where do you go with shona maths zidofo
Like · Reply · Message · 1 · 5 February at 11:42

 

Sibongile Mukarati
Sibongile Mukarati No no no thas totaly unacceptable
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 13:19

 

Ralph Gumbo
Ralph Gumbo cant wait for a cabinet reshuffle…….
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 05:08

 

Alfred Ncube
Alfred Ncube Udakiwe,please dilute your drink
Like · Reply · Message · 5 February at 22:01

 

 

