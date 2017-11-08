Dokora Is Also Lacoste, ZANU PF YL Declares

The ZANU PF Youth League in Mash Central has called for the expulsion of controversial Education Minister Lazarus Dokora.

Dokora who has destroyed the education sector is alleged to have caused the chaos in order to destroy President Robert Mugabe’s leadership legacy. Below was their schedule of people who must be disciplined:

The ZANU PF Mashonaland Central youth league executive have resolved the expulsion of:

1.Hon Kenneth Shupikai Musanhi

2.Hon Douglas karoro

3.Patrick Dutiro

4.Hon Nicholas Tasunungurwa Goche

5.Cde Esrom Nhete

6.Brian Jonga

7.Tinashe Matangira

8.Lens Fernando

9

Michael Mutopa 10.Cde Jona Ngwenya

11.Monica Mavhunga,

12.Kazembe kazembe,

13.Alfred Mufunga 14.Christopher Chitindi

Central Committee members

1 Hon Lazarus Kambarami Dokora,

2.Martin Tafara Dinha

3.Walter Gatsi,

4.Hilary Mombeshora

5.Amai Chiweshe,

6.Senator Manyeruke