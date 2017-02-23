Dokora Mugabe Holiday Causes Confusion at Schools

Staff Reporter | There was mass confusion this morning at most schools in Bulawayo and Matabeleland South following a two day holiday declaration and immediate reversal by the Ministry Of Education and The President’s Office.

Reports from most schools suggest that most pupils did not report for school today on the basis of the first Ministerial directive. When the late night reversal of the order was made, most kids had gone to bed and missed the directive.

Further to that some schools who refused to be disclosed claim that they have already started receiving some ZANU PF guests who want to use classroom blocks as lodging for the weekend President Robert Mugabe birthday celebrations to be held in Matopos on Saturday.

The ZANU PF youth members who are reported to be already at the schools, are said to be demanding school authorities to remove some boarding pupils for the weekend as “the party needs to use the facilities.”

The schools further claim that all their school buses and vehicles have been called up to transport the guests and schools ordered to fuel the buses. The authorities also claim that almost all of their teachers have been summoned for “national duty” at the celebrations as from today until Sunday.