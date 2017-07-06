DOKORA MUM AS HARARE SCHOOL HIT WITH BLACKOUT: No Electricity At Ellis Robins School for 3 Weeks

Staff Reporter| Controversial Education Minister Lazarus Dokora is mum as a top government school in Harare went for over 3 weeks without electricity.

Dokora’s new education curriculum requires uninterrupted electricity for it to work, and was put in place after the Minister personally penned and enforced it against all common sense reasoning and also amid protests from his own Ministry staff.

Below was the account of Ellis Robins’ plight written by Harare West MP Jessie Majome:

Yesterday I called Ellis Robins School authorities about the electricity situation which has left it in the dark for 3 weeks, grossly affecting studies at the school which is teaches more than 800 boys. The borehole which supplies water to the school uses electricity forcing the school to fetch water from Mabelreign Girls High or buy it. A small generator at the institution only supplies electricity to the administration block. That same generator is also used by boarding students at Malcolm House for evening study which is now restricted to 2 hours.

Ellis Robins has now become a rural school which has no electricity and running water. It has been 4 years since we passed the new Constitution, but there is no clear plan to implement Section 75 (Right to education) which guarantees basic State-funded education. If the State had invested in implementing it Ellis Robins wouldn’t be in this sticky situation.

I have been trying to get an undertaking from ZESA to give a date when a new transformer will be installed, but officials are tight lipped on giving a date. All they said was that the transformer packed up on 20 June 2017 when it was vandalised and are now waiting to get a replacement. I will continue to engage ZESA on the issue and get answers, and encourage you all to do the same.

On my request, Harare City Council’s Mabelreign District Office has agreed to send a bowser to the school for its bulk water needs.

I appeal to you Harare Westerners and friends to assist Ellis Robins at the critical time especially when pupils are preparing for public examinations, to assist the school with a generator that can power the school and/or solar lighting solutions so that students can study in the evenings. Please inbox me for more information on how you can help.

We need to work together as Harare Westerners to demand services from providers such as ZESA and Council and engage them directly. I can’t stress this enough please alert ZESA Mabelreign Depot of faults in your suburbs. Call on 04310378 or 04305961 or go directly to the Depot. Thank you Patience for the phone call informing of this dire situation.

Your MP