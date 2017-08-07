Dokora Says: “Stop Making Babies”

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Lazarus Dokora has urged couples to engage in family planning before making babies they end up failing to send to school.

Dr Dokora made the remarks at Numwa Secondary School in Hwedza last Friday at a function to celebrate bursaries for disadvantaged children.

“Before parents plan on having children, first they sit down and plan, including how they will take care of the children. We should also take care of our children during pregnancy by not emotionally troubling their mothers so that they are not born underweight,” he said.

“The success of our children starts from the first meeting when you say we want a child so zvinozobva kupi zvekuti kana mwana ava kuchikoro mozoti ndezvaDokora zvekuchikoro izvo? Ngaangoenda hatibhadhari isu. Wemakuda kuti ngaashungurudzwe ndiyani? Akaita dare rekutanga ndiyani? Hamuchamuda nhasi? Kana vari vana vatakaitira dare rekutanga riya ngatirambe tinavo.”

Dokora said this as he urged parents to pay their children’s school fees.

The minister reiterated his call for school authorities not to send home pupils over non-payment of fees, saying doing so was a curse.

“These kids are born to us as a blessing not as curses so we should not quarrel about whether they should be chased away or not. They should be protected and if we dare exclude them from school, we are cursed”.

Diverting from his previous calls that parents without money for school fees should bring goats to schools as fees payment, Dokora said the parents failing to pay must instead be forced to provide labour in schools.

He said that his ministry is working on modalities that will provide schools with agriculture land where defaulting parents will work to generate funds for the schools.

“If there is no money, parents should come and work. Chasing children from school is a thing of the past.”

“We are going all out to empower schools and get more land for agricultural projects because we can do more on that land including looking after these kids,” he said.

“If there is money required at the school, let us pay up but if you do not have please talk to the school heads and come and work at the school, so that our children remain in school and do well.”