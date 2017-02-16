DOKORA: “Zuma Wants to Send Students to Learn ZimSec!”

Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Lazarus Dokora has claimed that South Africa wants to send its pupils from across the border to Zimbabwe so they can study his new Zimsec curriculum.

Speaking during a breakfast meeting today, Dokora defended his controversial curriculum saying it is needed by the nation. He said that “South Africa wants its students to write ZIMSEC”.

He added saying, “by its very nature, education is a multi stakeholder activity. The current reforms in the education sector provide huge opportunities for strengthening parental involvement in the accountabilities(sic) in the education system.

He however admitted that most teachers in Zimbabwe still do not know a thing about the new curriculum.

He said out of 9 primary school teachers, 6 of them are ignorant.

Dokora introduced his new curriculum at the beginning of the term amid protests from parents and teachers on the basis that it was pushed through without preparatory consultation.