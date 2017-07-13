Dokora “Steals Parents’ Money” – PARLIAMENT LIVE

Staff Reporter| Education Minister, Lazarus Dokora is in trouble over a case involving the illegal moving of parents’ money from school bank accounts to a government one which he controls.

Dokora is under fire for contempt of parliament after he defied questions from Senators aftr he allegedly fired threats to Headmasters telling them to action his demands. Speaking on the matter this morning is Bulawayo Metropolitan Senator, Tholakele Dorothy Khumalo. She speaks to ZimEye.com LIVE – VIDEO LOADING… please refresh to watch: