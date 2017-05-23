Dokora Times: Nine School Heads Suspended For ‘Stealing’School Cash

Terrence Mawawa | Nine school heads have been suspended here following cases of fraud and embezzlement of funds.

Out of the nine school heads, one was eventually fired.

The fraudulent activities were unearthed following audits that were conducted in Chikomba District.

The affected heads were found guilty of abuse and mismanagement of school funds.

Chikomba District Schools Inspector, Emmanuel Kwenda confirmed the suspensions of the school heads over gross abuse of funds.

He said eight of the school heads were served with three month suspensions while one was eventually fired.He said the affected heads would be summoned to hearings.

“We are still in the process of compiling relevant information and we expect more heads to roll,” said Kwenda.

Chigara Primary School head, Lovemore Mutsvunguma was fired for allegedly destroying financial records, sources in the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry said.

Mutsvunguma and acting deputy head, Christopher Chitapa, will soon appear in court for defrauding the school of thousands of dollars.

The suspended school heads are Malvern Mzilikazi of Riversdale Primary School, Brighton Makaudze(Riversdale Secondary School), Earnest Zvikoni of Zimondi Primary, Zimondi Secondary Acting head, Ellah Manayani, Ezekiel Mugiyo(Mudawarima Primary and Peter Nyangombe of Mudawarima Secondary School.

Gibson Mushoriwa(Mushipe Primary), Albert Hanyire of Mushipe Secondary and Northwood Primary School acting head, Cosmas Made were also suspended.

Kwenda expressed concern at the abuse of funds by school heads.

“There are sentiments that the checks and balances in the schools are inadequate. School heads are not fully exposed to financial systems and statutory instruments, ” said Kwenda.