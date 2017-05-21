Dokora Times: Over 350 Student Teachers Suspended

Following Lazarus Dokora`s recent statement on livestock as means of funding education, over 350 student teachers at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo College based in Gwanda were suspended for failure to keep up with tuition fees, leaving only 16 students who managed to pay.

Those that have been expelled from JM Nkomo were told not to come back without paying all the arrears save for the two terms of this year, Sunday News reported.

Most of the students owe the college in excess of $2 000.

“We were expelled. We are not learning although lectures are proceeding. They are not allowing us anywhere in the campus.

” More than 350 of us who are in their last term were affected. The situation is bad and that money is a problem in the country is there for all to see. We are not refusing to pay but we simply do not have the money. Things are hard out there,” said a student.

Dean of student affairs a Mrs Ncube denied expulsion of students.

Student representative chairman Sindiso Dube confirmed the development but said they were still engaging the college administration on the issue.-Sunday News