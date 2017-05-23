Dokora Times: Uproar Over Government Proposed Shutdown Of Matabeleland Schools

Staff Reporter | Chief Vezi Maduna of Godlwayo, Filabusi in Insiza district has told government to immediately withdraw its proposal to close forty schools in Matabeleland South province.

Speaking to media in reaction to Lazarus Dokora`s Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education directive that 40 schools in province will be closed down soon, due to low enrolment figures, Chief Maduna said that the proposal is a direct violation of children’s right to education as enshrined in the constitution and should not be entertained.

Speaking in a news report by the state broadcaster ZBC on Monday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Dr Slyvia Utete-Masango said that government was contemplating closing about 40 schools in Matabeleland South Province which have recorded low enrolment over the years saying running the learning institutions was not viable.

According to Dr Utete – Masango the sparse populations in Matabeleland South some schools have a low enrolment of below 120 pupils at primary level and less than 140 scholars at secondary level making it uneconomic to continue running the schools.

In a shock move, Insiza South legislator, Malachi Nkomo came out in full support of the move which has attracted wide spread condemnation from the region saying operating fewer schools will instead provide quality education and improve the poor pass rate in the province.

Pressure groups and activists in the Matabeleland region have reacted angrily at the proposal by the Ministry and at Nkomo’s reaction on the matter.

In contrast the people from the region are calling for the establishment of more schools in the province to reduce the distances children have to travel to get to the nearest learning institution.

Matabeleland South province produces the lowest pass rates in Grade Seven and Ordinary Level results every year which analysts have always attributed to the long distances that learners endure everyday to get to school.