Dokora’s Curriculum Rejected

Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora’s new curriculum has been rejected.

The union of teachers has extensively engaged its membership and they unanimously agreed that this exercise must be abandoned forthwith if more damage is to be avoided.

The PTUZ said in a written statement: The following were raised in our engagements with the PTUZ Comrades:

1)We have been reduced to clerks2)There is no time for lesson delivery3)There are no learning /teaching materials4)Classes are too big considering the prescribed Tr/Pupil ratio of the New Curriculum.5)Assesement of the Practical Components is not feasible.6)ICT not practical in Rural Schools and even some urban Schools7)Teachers not properly Staff Developed for the ICT Component8)Mismatch of Teachers and Subjects which will result in forced transfers8)NO Guidelines/Specimens on Continuous Assesement 5 weeks into the Term (purely a recipe for abuse)9)Timetables are completely overcrowded.10)Schools with hot sitting can’t function.11)Teaching cycles affecting sequence of school syllabus from 5 to 6 day cycles.12)PE as a compulsory subject has no resource/Text books/no precedent/no equipment/no facilities/no reference texts13)Mass Display as a compulsory subject has no teachers/no literature/no specimens/no reference texts14)New Curriculum excludes and shuts the door for repeaters.15)Introduction of Non Formal Education is burdening the same teacher and adding more confusion.16)Violent youths now have unfettered access into schools thereby compromising teacher safety.(Political interference highly likely)17)Conflict with society highly likely as adolescent youths ,young teachers,married women ,all congregate at night .18)Headmasters not adequately Staff Developed on this new Concept and New Curriculum.19)Legal framework must be revisited and should be conscious to the new realities on the ground20)Payments for the NFE duties are hazy and not well explained.21)Primary kids are overloaded.Content is too broad and too deep.22)Schools are forced to fund printing of syllabi.Burden has been passed to poor parents.23)STEM and New Curriculum are conflicting.(Why make Heritage Studies/Agriculture/Mass Displays and PE Compulsory and relegate STEM Subjects to Electives/Optional.24)Gvt policy of Teacher Recruitmeant freeze is working against the successful implementation of the New Curriculum25)The haphazard chaotic impromptu half baked and fast tracked implementation raises more questions than answers.We are convinced there are underhand shenanigans going on.Serious monopolies and cartels can run away and enrich themselves along the way.26)The 10 subject ceiling is retrogressive and unnecessary.Allow our geniuses to excell.

The PTUZ believes consultation,dialogue and transparency are critical if this is to succeed.Up to now stakeholders are yet to be fully consulted.We owe no one an apology for our views.President RG Mugabe must be reminded that his wonderful legacy on Education is seriously underthreat.There is no harm in going back to the drawing board.The earlier we do so the better.

VIVA PTUZ VIVA