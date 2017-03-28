Dokora’s Muslim Syllabus for Zimbabwe Officially Offloaded, as Makandiwa, Magaya Remain Silent | BREAKING NEWS

PART 1

Education Minister, Lazarus Dokora’s Muslim syllabus recently introduced with which he last year unilaterally banned voluntary club Scripture Union claiming that it is part of the old curriculum, has been revealed. The Minister has declared that Islam was Zimbabwe’s first faith at independence in 1980. When he banned SU, Dokora announced this through the state media but would deny it all saying to ZimEye that Sunday Mail Religion editor “Fatima Bulla lied,” the latter who published the minister’s first recorded interview.

Dokora’s curriculum is 90% more about religion than anything else, analysts reveal. The three other areas are Dokora’s imposition of studies on Sexuality, Conflict Management and the imposition of the internet based e-learning, the latter which is now forced onto schools which have neither electricity nor computer equipment.

Meanwhile, the below comprises Dokora’s syllabus for O’Level pupils and this is what Dokora used to ban voluntary club Scripture Union as is revealed in the state media. He did it on his own without consulting anyone and before even understanding the long known fact that Scripture Union has no connection whatsover with any syllabus. His explanation was in the claim that Scripture Union is part of the old curriculum and so must be removed. Zimbabweans later learnt that he had been offered a $20million loan by an Islamic States company and had to quickly rush to change the syllabus to their liking, SEE DIRECT QUOTES.

During the same period the Minister without any consultations, also unilaterally banned Grade 7 applications for Form 1 and forced the entire Zimbabwean nation to start using a dodgy website, which does not work, resulting in thousands of kids becoming stranded and the nation’s whole education system was ground to a halt.

During the same time, he also unilaterally began forcing kids into militant recitations at school assembly, something unheard of in the nation and now school kids are obliged to make militant vows before entering classrooms. SEE VIDEOS:…

Meanwhile, in February this year, Dokora explained his motivation for all this saying Islam was ranked Zimbabwe’s number 1 religion in 1980. While making illustrations (SEE VIDEO), he pushed Christianity to number 4 of his list, later on to change his file and after being exposed by ZimEye, has now reversed that order as his final document now shows.

