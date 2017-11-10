Donald Trump Mugabe Warning Tweet No Authentic

ZimEye has been inundated with telephone calls over a tweet attributed to US President Donald Trump. The tweet attacks Robert Mugabe for his decision to fire Emmerson Mnangagwa and Trump is portrayed furthermore stating that he Mugane has to be brought down. Is it authentic?

ZimEye performed several data crawling operations to find out the truth. 3 repeated data scans on Mr Trump’s portal reported negative results. We also operated a data crawling operation at search engine level and found no trace of data cashes to show Mr Trump ever issued the tweet. At the time of writing the only credible statement what’s the one issued by the US Embassy in Harare which states that the US government is not taking sides following the removal of the former vice president. CLICK HERE TO READ IT…